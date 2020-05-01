Raspberry Pi AR Light Switch Uses a Smartphone App

Who needs a physical light switch when you can use an augmented-reality one? Armed with a smartphone and a Raspberry Pi, you can control Phillips Hue lights with the power of AR, highlighting a virtual on/off button that appears as if it's in your living room. This project was created and shared on Reddit by a maker known as Toernblom who was kind enough to give all of the build details.

After watching a video showcasing an AR headset that allowed the wearer to control lights in the real world, Toernblom decided to take on the concept himself. In this project, a Raspberry Pi is used to receive input from an AR smartphone app to toggle Phillips Hue lights on and off. The code will also work on a PC.

Toernblom has a complete breakdown of the project on his website, where he explains more about the setup. The Raspberry Pi relies on a while loop to check for triggers from the AR app. When it detects a change, it sends a signal to the Phillips Hue gateway to change the light value.