Raspberry Pi Gets Open-Source Healthcare Management App

GNU Health is leading the way when it comes to open-source health management platforms. The team recently expanded its support to include GNU Health Embedded images for the Raspberry Pi 3 and Raspberry Pi 4.

As spotted by CNX Software, GNU Health Embedded is a full server package complete with its own database. Users can access data on the Pi locally instead of relying on a network. The Raspberry Pi is a low-resource option, making it ideal for small-scale deployment in local offices.

The GNU Health Embedded package includes everything you might expect in a Hospital Information System. It can be used to manage medical records electronically between various departments in an organization.

By combining the app with a Raspberry Pi and display, vital signs are compiled and displayed on a screen real-time. The app can also retrieve records, interact with laboratory instruments and even operate as a personal health tracker.

Meanwhile, in research environments the GNU Embedded system helpful in areas where sharing data is critical to workflow.

If you want to check out the platform for yourself, you can download the Raspberry Pi image for your model on the GNU Health website . The platform is an excellent example of how open-source applications can be used to make our lives easier and improve how we approach healthcare.