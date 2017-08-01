Razer Outs TKL Version Of The Chroma V2 Keyboard

It was bound to happen sooner or later, and fans of more compact keyboards who also dig what Razer’s laying down will be glad to hear that there’s now a tenkeyless version of the Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2.

Inelegantly named the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2, the keyboard appears to offer virtually all of the features found on the full-size variant, which we took a close look at several months ago.



It’s available with any of Razer’s three desktop switches (Yellow, Orange, or Green), and it has a detachable USB cable. You can opt for a detachable ergonomic wrist rest, too; it looks like the one we’ve used with the Razer Ornata keyboard, and indeed it’s likely that Razer just created a single wrist rest that it can deploy on any of its keyboards that have a magnet inside.

Oddly, instead of offering N-key rollover, as is common on high-end keyboards, Razer went with 10KRO on the new TE Chroma V2. It’s done the same on past keyboard models, although in those cases we discovered that the “10KRO” is actually more like 14KRO plus up to four modifier keys.



One new wrinkle is what Razer calls its “Instant Trigger Technology.” The company describes it thusly: “Upon actuation, the new Razer Instant Trigger Technology (ITT) immediately sends the signal to your system, canceling any need for a debounce delay” We have not been briefed on ITT in detail, and we have not tested it ourselves, so we won’t deign to comment further on Razer’s claim here.

You can pick up a TE Chroma V2 from Razer’s site for $140. The Yellow, Orange, and Green switch options all cost the same.

