Razer BlackWidow Chroma (Origin PC Edition) And BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 Review

Introduction
Razer has been carefully fleshing out its lineup of keyboards. As it stands, the company's offerings are aimed at satisfying every gamer, offering Chroma (16.8 million colors) and non-Chroma (but still backlit) keyboards in full-featured and tenkeyless versions, as well as some other unique devices such as the non-mechanical (but Chroma-equipped) DeathStalker.
It is the highest-end Razer keyboard, the BlackWidow Chroma, that we are evaluating today. This keyboard offers full Chroma lighting, a bank of macro keys and a full numpad. Razer's Green switches are under the keys.
Specifications
This specific model actually comes to us via custom PC builder Origin PC—hence the "Razer BlackWidow Chroma (Origin PC Edition)" title—but literally the only difference is that Origin was able to pop its own logo into the spot under the spacebar where the Razer logo would normally go.
Simply, this is just a fun way to match your gear; if you're buying an Origin PC and dig the BlackWidow Chroma, you may as well have the logos match. (And of course, with the Chroma lighting, you can set the backlighting to match whatever Origin PC build you have.) The price is the same between both outlets.
$169 for a 9 year old spaceship keyboard? rubbish.
LOOK MA! my keyboard looks like a spaceship and lights up in colors, i'm the coolest kid on the block!
Wait! nycalex is right: it's "cheap chinese plastic garbage"! We should all trust this guy, right? And not the professional reviewers at Tom's, PCWorld, TechRadar, PCPerspective, Maximum PC, overclock.net, AnandTech, the customers' reviews on NewEgg, and PC enthusiasts everywhere who praise Razer's keyboards for their excellence.
says the guy that needs to post his system specs as a signature on his posts. Do you need a self-esteem boost?
Btw, it's called an opinion. I thought forums was all about reading eachother's opinions.
Razer of course does also offer the "Stealth" version of this keyboard that uses Razer's version of Cherry browns (not sure if there is a 2016 version yet, but you can be sure it's coming).
The problem with reviews is rarely can a reviewer play with a product long term. This results in things like Tesla cars winning car of the year rewards when by all counts they're one of the least reliable vehicles on the road. Razer keyboards generally look nice, but tend to be overpriced and unreliable. Will everyone get a keyboard that fails in a year? of course not, if that was the case Razon wouldn't sell anything. But their keyboards/mice do tend to break down in a very short period of time. Even this reviewer had a "dead key" issue, which as anyone who seriously games will tell you is a deal breaker. Frankly I'm not a serious gamer, but I would return or replace any keyboard which had a key suddenly stop responding, and I assume this happened in the first few hours the reviewer was playing with that keyboard
If that's not a red flag then you've either got more $$ then you deserve to have or you simply don't care how you waste your money. All i know is i wouldn't spend a dime on a keyboard that stops functioning properly in a product review.
It didn't. It happened when I was fiddling with the on-keyboard macros. (Emphasize "playing.") But it DID happen.
Also, we spend as much time with each keyboard as possible. Bare minimum of a week, work and play (and we tend to work a lot of hours!), but often more, depending on X and Y and Z. (HWT: http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/how-we-test-mechanical-keyboards,4400.html).
This one, I ended up using for quite a while, as it happened.