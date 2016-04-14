Razer Promises Zero Lag With ManO’War Wireless Headset

Razer announced the release of its new wireless gaming headset, the Razer ManO’War.

Product Razer ManO’War Wireless Gaming Headset Frequency Response (Headphones) 20 Hz – 20 kHz Impedance 32 Ω – at 1 kHz Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz) 112 ± 3 dB Input Power 30 mW (Max) Drivers 50 mm with Neodymium Magnets Inner Ear Cup Diameter 60 mm (2.36 inches) Connection Type Wireless USB Transceiver Wireless Range 12 m (40 ft.) Wireless Frequency 2.4 GHz Battery Life Up to 14 Hours (Chroma Lighting On)Up to 20 Hours (Chroma Lighting Off) Mic Frequency Response 100 Hz – 10 kHz Mic Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz) -38 ± 3 dB Weight 375 g (0.83 lbs.)

Razer’s ManO’War headset offers features that, on paper, promises lag-less operation, including multiple wireless antennas, frequency channel scanning and an advanced coding algorithm that ensures the 2.4 GHz wireless experience is on point. The headset connects to a PC via a USB transceiver, and it also features 7.1 virtual surround sound, which is supported by the Razer Surround software engine. In addition, the Razer ManO’War has positional audio calibration for 360-degree fidelity.

The left ear cup houses a retractable unidirectional microphone boom that uses an optimized algorithm designed to offer a natural-sounding and clearer voice reproduction. The headset can operate wirelessly from up to 39 feet away, but an optional extension dock increases this range to 46 ft.

Razer integrated its Chroma (RGB) technology into the ManO’War, offering 16.8 million colors to choose from with customs schemes that can be programmed using Razer Synapse. Users can also select from preloaded lighting options, as well as game titles with in-game Chroma integration designed to add another level of fun to the gaming experience.

The Razer ManO’War is compatible with PCs and Mac using Windows 7, 8, 10 or Vista and OS X 10.9 or higher, respectively. It also works with the Playstation 4, but Xbox One compatibility isn't officially listed. The ManO'War will hit store shelves in limited quantity on April 17 at BestBuy and the Razerstore. It will cost $169.99, and worldwide availability begins in May.

