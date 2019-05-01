Razer Toaster is Official, CEO Reveals

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Toaster (yes, the bread kind) is becoming a reality. That's according to Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, who finally relented to fans in a Facebook post. He said that it would likely "take a few years" for a team of engineers.

The toaster, formerly known as Project Breadwinner, was the company's 2016 April Fools' joke. The web page revealing the then-prank toaster still lists it as such. But the idea of a Razer-branded toaster achieved meme status, and every time Tan posted on Facebook (which he frequently does), demands for the toaster would fill the comments. One has to wonder if Tan agreed just to make it stop.

Tan seems to have been particularly enamored by a Facebook page called "Give us the Razer Toaster" that currently sits at just over 44,000 likes. The CEO, however, suggests that each of the twelve Razer toaster tattoos showcased on the page is equivalent to 100,000 likes, bringing it to well over a million by some seriously questionable math.

One of the Razer Toaster tattoos. (Image credit: "Give us the Razer Toaster" on Facebook)

(You read that last paragraph right, by the way. A dozen people had an April Fools' prank branded toaster permanently inked onto their skin. The spirit of Zune Guy lives.)

This wouldn't be the first ever gaming-related toaster. Last year, Sega crowdfunded a toaster that put Sonic the Hedgehog on bread.

Pricing, features, and specs have yet to be announced. We'll test it if it shows up in our labs. Hopefully it works with Chroma.