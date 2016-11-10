Roccat Goes RGB With Suora FX Mechanical Keyboard (Update)

Update, 11/10/16, 8:18am PT: Roccat reached out to let us know that the Suora FX will also be available with TTC Blue switches in the U.S.--by popular demand.



Roccat has added a second “Suora” to its portfolio of mechanical keyboards. The new product, called the Suora FX, boasts RGB lighting whereas the original Suora had just blue LEDs.

Like the original, though, the Suora FX has a simple aluminum chassis--what the company calls “frameless”--which should appeal to office types and those with more conservative aesthetic tastes.

In fact, other than the RGB lighting, the Suroa FX appears to be identical to the Suora. They both offer NKRO, a 1,000Hz polling rate, a Gaming Mode button, six (non dedicated) macro keys, on board (non dedicated media controls), and support for Roccat’s Swarm software. Both also sport TTC Brown switches--perhaps seemingly an odd choice, but subjectively we’ve found TTC switches to be perfectly fine, and Browns are typically a nice compromise between linear Reds and clicky Blues.

The enhanced lighting does introduce a few key differences (aside from the copious color choices) between the two keyboards. Roccat said in its materials that you get “ quick access to stunning effects” with the Suora FX, and the F1-F4 keys toggle through wave, breathing, ripple, and solid lighting effects.

The Suora is currently available for $100, and the Suora FX will be out December 6 for $140. Given that the two devices are identical save for the RGB lighting, this is as clear an indication as ever how much it probably costs keyboard makers to employ RGB on a device.