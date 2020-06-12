Rumor: Samsung's PCIe 4.0 x4 980 Pro SSD To Launch by End of Summer

According to hardware guru Ice Universe, who normally specializes in mobile leaks, Samsung will be launching the 980 Pro SSD within two months. Of course, anyone can tweet such a timeline, but we believe there is some merit to the statement.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD will be released within two months, you will see the super performance of real PCIe 4.0 SSD.June 10, 2020

By now, there are quite a few manufacturers making PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, but Samsung isn't one of them. Well, it doesn't have a product on the consumer market yet. However, we did see the 980 Pro at CES, and it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see a release around the time where Computex would normally have taken place -- which is right about now.

Alas, the Coronavirus pandemic may well have lead to delays in manufacturing, impacting the release date of this product.

What makes it more urgent for Samsung to release a product out is the release of the AMD B550 chipset. This platform brings PCIe 4.0 to a greater audience than the higher-end, but older X570 motherboards do, giving Samsung a potential customer base that it should leverage to its advantage.

The new PCIe 4.0 SSD from Samsung is rated to offer read and write speeds of up to 6500 MB/s and 5000 MB/s, respectively, which is notably faster than the PCIe 4.0 SSDs available on the market today. This is in part due to more advanced controller technology, allowing the SSD to leverage the full bandwidth which four lanes of PCIe 4.0 have to offer.