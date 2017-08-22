'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War' Gets HDR, Ansel Support From Nvidia

Monolith Productions brought Middle-earth: Shadow of War to Gamescom this week, and Nvidia was on hand to capture footage from its PC version. The video, which you can view at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, shows off more of the game’s Fortress Assault scenario. The company also revealed some of the features that it’s implementing into Monoliths’ latest title.

Among the graphical features added to Middle-earth: Shadow of War is HDR, or high dynamic range, which shows a higher contrast between light and dark images and therefore ostensibly a more realistic image. Nvidia also implemented its Ansel technology so that you can take a 360-degree snapshot of any area throughout your journey to show off to your friends through VR or on social media. You can check out both features on the game's current build at Gamescom.

In the meantime, the company will continue to work with the studio in order to add more of its exclusive technology to the PC variant. Specifically, Nvidia said that it’s currently working on finalizing SLI support, which allows you to get even more performance out of your PC (that is, if you already have a multi-Nvidia GPU setup).

Middle-earth: Shadow of War arrives on October 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our hands-on report from E3. For those buying it for PC, make sure that you meet the hardware requirements.