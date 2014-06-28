Trending

Sharkoon's Shark-Force Gaming Mouse is a Bargain

Sharkoon has announced a new budget-oriented gaming mouse that actually looks quite good. The mouse will be known as the SHARK Force gaming mouse that comes with an ergonomic looking design and enough functionality to cater to many gamers.

Regarding tech specs, the mouse comes with a 1600 DPI sensor which can be set at either 600, 1000, or 1600 DPI using the built-in DPI switcher. The mouse also comes with six buttons, which consist of the standard left and right buttons, back and forward buttons, the DPI switcher, and the scroll wheel. Lastly, the mouse comes with a long braided cable and a gold-plated USB plug.

The mouse will be available in a variety of colors, with options that are subtle as well as bright, including one that's bright pink. Pricing for the mouse is set at €10.99, which is a very good bargain.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • iceclock 28 June 2014 02:19
    nice deal

  • killerchickens 28 June 2014 03:39
    I do need a new mouse.
  • Avus 28 June 2014 06:08
    Another mouse only good for right hand.... I don't think i can use a gaming mouse better than Logitech G300...
  • 7amood 28 June 2014 06:52
    This looks as cheap as the Sharkoon Dark Glider mouse which couldn't last a year with casual use and gaming
  • Gelid03 28 June 2014 09:32
    This looks as cheap as the Sharkoon Dark Glider mouse which couldn't last a year with casual use and gaming
    Mine also broke after a year. Haven't found a mouse as comfortable since then.
  • LostAlone 28 June 2014 10:02
    Sharkoon are a good company that are seriously under-estimated because people are used to paying 100 or more for peripherals. They make good products aimed at normal human beings, not just aspiring pro-gamers and teenagers with too much disposable income. I'm really happy to see them go into the super-low budget world. Now not even the most budget conscious people need to use a crappy two button mouse ever again.

    I'm sorry you guys had a bad experience with Sharkoon, but I've had my Fireglider about two and a half years and it's been awesome for me. No signs of wear despite my sweaty palms and psychotically heavy use (I work from home much of the time). It cost me £25 and you'd have to offer me something three times the price made by Razor before I'd think about switching. It's good, it's comfy, the software let's me make very complex macros if I need them, and the 7th button set into the left button is amazing. There's so many games where you do 'something + click' and you do it all the damn time (Attack move in starcraft for example). That seventh button is perfect for that and I have yet to find another mouse with that button in that position even though it's so comfy and so useful.
  • TheMentalist 28 June 2014 11:31
    Great price, i'm happy :)
  • squirrelboy 28 June 2014 13:26
    Even if it does only last you a year, at $11 it's still great value.
  • qlum 28 June 2014 14:40
    I have used a fireglider for more then 2 years now, still works great, sure the usual visual effects of using a mouse for a long time are still there and after around 2 years I replaced it at home with a differnt mouce but I still use the mouse at work and it still works really great. So to say sharkoon mice are bad quality, I at least never experienced it that way.
  • heero yuy 28 June 2014 22:15
    I got one of their drakonia mice for about £12 about a year ago and its a good mouse
