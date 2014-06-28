Sharkoon's Shark-Force Gaming Mouse is a Bargain

Sharkoon has announced a new budget-oriented gaming mouse that actually looks quite good. The mouse will be known as the SHARK Force gaming mouse that comes with an ergonomic looking design and enough functionality to cater to many gamers.
Regarding tech specs, the mouse comes with a 1600 DPI sensor which can be set at either 600, 1000, or 1600 DPI using the built-in DPI switcher. The mouse also comes with six buttons, which consist of the standard left and right buttons, back and forward buttons, the DPI switcher, and the scroll wheel. Lastly, the mouse comes with a long braided cable and a gold-plated USB plug.
The mouse will be available in a variety of colors, with options that are subtle as well as bright, including one that's bright pink. Pricing for the mouse is set at €10.99, which is a very good bargain.
Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.
I'm sorry you guys had a bad experience with Sharkoon, but I've had my Fireglider about two and a half years and it's been awesome for me. No signs of wear despite my sweaty palms and psychotically heavy use (I work from home much of the time). It cost me £25 and you'd have to offer me something three times the price made by Razor before I'd think about switching. It's good, it's comfy, the software let's me make very complex macros if I need them, and the 7th button set into the left button is amazing. There's so many games where you do 'something + click' and you do it all the damn time (Attack move in starcraft for example). That seventh button is perfect for that and I have yet to find another mouse with that button in that position even though it's so comfy and so useful.