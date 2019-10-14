Silicon Power P34A60 NVMe SSDs Can Pack Up to 2TB

Silicon Power, a Taiwanese manufacturer, today announced a new SSD: The P34A60. Unlike a solid handful of recent SSDs we’ve seen come out, this one only works on the ‘older’ PCI-Express 3.0 bus instead of the newer 4.0 specification, but it does utilize all four lanes the M.2 slot has access to.

The unit supports NVMe 1.3, and will read at up to 2200 MB/s and write at up to 1600 MB/s. The unit also comes with ECC features and low-density parity check functionality.

Being an M.2 SSD based on the 80mm long specification, next to fitting in almost all modern desktops, it will also fit in quite a few modern laptops.

Capacity 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Dimensions 22.0mm x 80.0mm x 3.5mm Weight 8g Max Read Speed up to 2,200 MB/s Max Write Speed up to 1,600 MB/s Interface PCI-Express 3.0 X4 MTBF 2,000,000 hours Warrranty 5 Years

Capacities available include 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The units also support RAID functionality, so pairing them up for increased performance or increased redundancy is certainly an option.

At the time of writing, pricing has not yet been announced. Given that this unit does not run on the new PCI-Express 4.0 standard, we wouldn’t expect it to be all too pricey.