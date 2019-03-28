Silverstone Adds More Strider Plus Bronze Modular PSUs to Its Lineup

Silverstone today has introduced new Strider Plus Bronze mid-range power supplies available in capacities of 550, 650 and 750 watts, featuring the latest ATX/EPS standards. The 80 Plus Bronze PSUs use a compact design, strict regulation, quiet cooling, are fully modular, and use flat cables for tighter folding and ease of cable management.

Externally, the compact chassis design has the new lineup measuring 140mm (5.5 inches) in depth. Keeping the units cool is a 120 mm fan which spins at around 750 RPM at idle and light loads. Where exactly the fan spins up and how fast depends on the model. The 550W and 650W models have similar curves, with a max of 1500 RPM, while the 750W model doesn’t ramp up until around 300W, and maxes out at 2,000 RPM.

(Image credit: Silverstone)

Being fully modular, users will only have to plug in what cables they need, allowing for easier cable management. Silverstone calls the cables "flat array cables" and says they have more flexibility, allowing for tighter folding.

(Image credit: Silverstone)

Internally, the new Strider Plus bronze series uses a single +12V rail design and promises up to 88% efficiency with a 230V input (85% with 115V). The 550W model has a 42.5A rating, 650W 50.8A, and 59.2 A for the 750W model. The units include OPP, OCP, OVP, OTP, UVP, and SCP (Short-Circuit Protection) protections. The new PSU model names are ST55F-PB, ST65F-PB, and ST75F-PB which fills in the gaps between the company's 500/600/700W models. Silverstone touts ±3% regulation, along with low ripple and noise.

Silverstone did not reveal pricing or availability information, though we expect these to be priced similarly to their other Strider Plus Bronze models.