SilverStone Adds To The Sugo Series With The SG12 Case (Updated)

SilverStone is well-known for its lineup of small form factor cases, and the latest case in the Sugo series, the SG12, continues that tradition. According to the company, the SG12 is a tribute to the first case in the series, the SG01.

The case weighs a little over 11 pounds and measures 210 x 266 x 407 mm (HxWxD). It allows micro-ATX, mini-DTX and mini-ITX motherboards, and depending on the fan and drive cage configurations, it can fit GPUs up to 14.5 inches. However, there is a width restriction of 4.46 inches. For power, it can take a PS2 (ATX) power supply unit. There is also a 370 mm length restriction when the PSU and external 5.25-inch drive are installed together, so the size of the PSU depends on the size of the external drive and vice versa.

The rest of the drive cage includes three internal 3.5-inch bays (which are also compatible with 2.5-inch drives), and space for an additional nine 2.5-inch bays. The front I/O port includes two USB 3.0 slots as well as audio and mic jacks. The rear of the case also features a total of four expansion slots.

With any build, cooling is a big factor, and even more so in smaller cases. SilverStone upgraded the side fan for the SG12 from 80 mm to 120 mm. The top fan slot takes an 80 mm fan, and there is also space in the rear for another 80 mm fan to work as an optional cross-flow fan. As far as CPU cooling is concerned, the SG12 only allows up to 82 mm for the cooling fan.

Cases like the SG12 provide a full PC in a smaller, low-profile setup, and with the built-in handle bar, you can easily transport it anywhere without having issues with space. The SG12 will be available on May 27 and will cost a little over $95.

Update, 5/22/2015, 6:50am PDT: We were mistaken about the total length restrictions for the PSU and external drive combined. The text has been corrected accordingly.



