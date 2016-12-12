SilverStone Releases The SX-800-LTI, Its Strongest SFX PSU To Date

SilverStone is constantly pushing the power density scores of its SFX products higher, and the new SX800-LTI unit, which we first saw at Computex this year, is clear proof. This unit is the flagship of SilverStone's SFX-L models, and with 800W capacity, it's able to deliver up to 66 Amps on its single +12V rail.
Despite its high power, it still uses a semi-passive mode that deactivates the fan under light loads, in order to offer a dead silent operation. The rest of this unit's features include an 80 PLUS Titanium certification and a fully modular cable design. Moreover, SilverStone used only Japanese capacitors for increased reliability.
|SST-SX800-LTI
|OEM
|Enhance Electronics
|Max. DC Output
|800W (850W Peak)
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Titanium
|Modular
|Yes (fully)
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 40°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
|Cooling
|120 mm Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|Yes
|Connectors
|1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（300mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（400mm / 150mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（550mm / 150mm） 12 x SATA connector（"300mm / 200mm / 100mm / 100mm" x 3） 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm） 1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector（100mm）
|Dimensions
|125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 130 mm (D)
|Compliance
|SFX-L, ATX12V v2.4
|Warranty
|3 years
It is a great shame that the SX800 doesn't have a couple of EPS connectors, to support high-end mainboards that need more juice to the CPU. With four PCIe connectors, though, it can support up to two strong VGAs, so it will be ideal for a potent gaming station. The number of SATA connectors is also impressive, given the PSU's compact form factor. We would also like to see a five year warranty, at least.
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|16
|15
|66
|2.5
|0.3
|Watts
|80
|792
|12.5
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|800
SilverStone hasn't yet revealed pricing, which is a crucial piece of information. Further, for the moment, this model doesn't look to be available in any online store we searched.
Its impressive for the wattage and size, although being that these are meant for sff systems, I really dont see the need for sfx PSU over 600 watts.
@SHRAPNEL_INDIE
Well for pricing it certainlly going to be above $150 (current price of the 700w version) as for the length of warranty, this is common length period from them (3 years) for the the SFX psu and in fact for most of there psu (the only got a handful of 5 year psu).
http://www.silverstonetek.com/warranty.php?area=en
I can say that my silverstone 600w sfx psu (v1.0) is still operating fine with almost 2 years under its belt.
Yeah, unfortunately SFX does cost extra $$$... Just wish more warranties would reflect more of the 5, 7, 10 year variety of the full size units. But, as I said, test results will be my deciding factor on it.
That would be about the only use case is dual gpu cards. Although I dont know any small cases where you would need a sfx psu while having dual gpus.
At that point, your looking at matx cases that support the big ATX psu's that are far cheaper. Then again im always happy to be proven wrong in this situation.