SilverStone Releases The SX-800-LTI, Its Strongest SFX PSU To Date

SilverStone is constantly pushing the power density scores of its SFX products higher, and the new SX800-LTI unit, which we first saw at Computex this year, is clear proof. This unit is the flagship of SilverStone's SFX-L models, and with 800W capacity, it's able to deliver up to 66 Amps on its single +12V rail.

Despite its high power, it still uses a semi-passive mode that deactivates the fan under light loads, in order to offer a dead silent operation. The rest of this unit's features include an 80 PLUS Titanium certification and a fully modular cable design. Moreover, SilverStone used only Japanese capacitors for increased reliability.

SST-SX800-LTI
OEMEnhance Electronics
Max. DC Output800W (850W Peak)
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Titanium
ModularYes (fully)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
Cooling120 mm Fan
Semi-passive operationYes
Connectors1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（300mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（400mm / 150mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（550mm / 150mm） 12 x SATA connector（"300mm / 200mm / 100mm / 100mm" x 3） 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm） 1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector（100mm）
Dimensions125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 130 mm (D)
ComplianceSFX-L, ATX12V v2.4
Warranty3 years

It is a great shame that the SX800 doesn't have a couple of EPS connectors, to support high-end mainboards that need more juice to the CPU. With four PCIe connectors, though, it can support up to two strong VGAs, so it will be ideal for a potent gaming station. The number of SATA connectors is also impressive, given the PSU's compact form factor. We would also like to see a five year warranty, at least.

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps1615662.50.3
Watts8079212.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)800

SilverStone hasn't yet revealed pricing, which is a crucial piece of information. Further, for the moment, this model doesn't look to be available in any online store we searched.

  • shrapnel_indie 12 December 2016 16:28
    The lack of pricing and testing combined with such a short warranty period leans this towards break in a make or break situation. Willing to hold off on final judgement until the numbers are in though.
  • sinsua 12 December 2016 20:01
    Wow 800W in SFX-L format is very impressive indeed! However, with GPUs getting more efficient every generation I don't see the need for that much power in such a small form factor.
  • warmon6 12 December 2016 22:23
    Im in the same boat as you sinsua.

    Its impressive for the wattage and size, although being that these are meant for sff systems, I really dont see the need for sfx PSU over 600 watts.

    @SHRAPNEL_INDIE
    Well for pricing it certainlly going to be above $150 (current price of the 700w version) as for the length of warranty, this is common length period from them (3 years) for the the SFX psu and in fact for most of there psu (the only got a handful of 5 year psu).

    http://www.silverstonetek.com/warranty.php?area=en

    I can say that my silverstone 600w sfx psu (v1.0) is still operating fine with almost 2 years under its belt.
  • shrapnel_indie 12 December 2016 22:40
    18995776 said:
    Im in the same boat as you sinsua.

    @SHRAPNEL_INDIE
    Well for pricing it certainlly going to be able above $150 (current price of the 700w version) as for the length of warranty, this is common length period from them (3 years) for the the SFX psu and in fact for most of there psu (the only got a handful of 5 year psu).

    http://www.silverstonetek.com/warranty.php?area=en

    I can say that my silverstone 600w sfx psu (v1.0) is still operating fine with almost 2 years under its belt.

    Yeah, unfortunately SFX does cost extra $$$... Just wish more warranties would reflect more of the 5, 7, 10 year variety of the full size units. But, as I said, test results will be my deciding factor on it.
  • firefoxx04 13 December 2016 02:24
    I guess a dual gpu card + 8+ core xeon could make use of this. Still, idk if it would need that much.
  • warmon6 13 December 2016 02:41
    18996694 said:
    I guess a dual gpu card + 8+ core xeon could make use of this. Still, idk if it would need that much.

    That would be about the only use case is dual gpu cards. Although I dont know any small cases where you would need a sfx psu while having dual gpus.

    At that point, your looking at matx cases that support the big ATX psu's that are far cheaper. Then again im always happy to be proven wrong in this situation.
