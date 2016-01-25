StarTech Unveils USB Type-C To HDMI Adapter

StarTech unveiled a new USB Type-C adapter with an HDMI port. This adapter takes advantage of several new standards such as Thunderbolt 3 that are capable of passing video through the USB Type-C interface to give users an ultra-compact video-output.

The adapter uses the HDMI 1.4 protocol, limiting it to a maximum resolution of 3840x2160 at 30 Hz. Although there aren’t many devices that can currently use this adapter, USB Type-C connectors are becoming increasingly common on PCs and mobile devices. As OEMs continue to push for thinner and smaller devices, it is only a matter of time before USB Type-C takes over as the most commonly used connection in the world.

The adapter is rather light, weighing only 1 oz (27 g), and measuring 5.8 x 0.9 x 0.4 inches (L x W x H). As a result, the adapter should be fairly travel-friendly, and it should make connecting your smartphone or PC to a friend’s TV for watching movies quick and easy.

The adapter is available now from various online retailers for $39.99.

