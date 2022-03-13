SteamOS Outperforms Windows On the Steam Deck

Windows drivers are now available for Valve's new Steam Deck, and the YouTube channel LinusTechTips has wasted no time making a new video discussing it. In the video, Linus compared Windows 10 against SteamOS on the Steam Deck in a couple of gaming benchmarks, and gaming performance was considerably worse with the Windows installation. Something you don't often hear about in your typical Windows vs. Linux comparison.

Before we dive into the benchmarks, it's worth noting that the Windows drivers for the Steam Deck are far from complete, and the Windows drivers that are already released do have concerning reliability issues, like non-functioning sleep mode, requiring a hard shut down according to Linus. Also, several drivers for the Steam Deck are still missing, making the Steam Deck experience on Windows 10 inconsistent and incomplete.

LinusTechTips ran three gaming benchmarks in its video, including Hitman 3, Doom Eternal, and Elden Ring. SteamOS beat Windows 10 considerably in all three titles, with Hitman 3 being the most noticeable, with a 19 FPS average for Windows 10 and a 34 FPS average for SteamOS.

In Doom Eternal, SteamOS hit a 60 FPS average while on Windows 10, that dropped to just 47 FPS. Elden Ring also suffered a similar fate, with SteamOS topping out at 37 FPS average while Windows 10 ran at a flat 30 FPS average.

It's safe to say that Valve designed the Steam Deck ultimately for SteamOS and has left Windows support more as an afterthought for the time being. Plus, with SteamOS being the default OS for the Steam Deck, there's no telling how much time Valve will put into the Windows experience on the Deck.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the Steam Deck currently supports Windows 10 due to the device lacking fTPM support. But Valve is working on a future update to push fTPM support to the Steam Deck, which will allow Windows 11 to be fully supported one day.

Linus from LinusTechTips discussed a lot of noticeable bugs with Windows, with one big issue being the lack of any audio drivers existing on the Deck, meaning the built-in speakers and 3.5mm audio jack are non-functional at this time. However, Bluetooth audio and USB-based audio work, so there are still a few other ways to get working audio on the Deck.

Other bugs include charging issues with the Steam Deck and significant problems navigating the UI with the built-in Steam Deck controls. Currently, Windows views the Steam Deck's controls natively as a windows pointer device, making navigating the UI difficult and frustrating. Additionally, several of the control surfaces on the Deck, like the joysticks, do not work in this "mode."

But, if you ensure Steam is running in the background, the app will turn the Deck's control surfaces into a Steam Controller, which restores all the functionality lost from the Deck's control surfaces. However, this does not eliminate all navigation issues, even with the Deck running in "Steam Controller mode," thanks to additional bugs.