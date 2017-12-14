Survios’ Third VR Project Is A Music Experience Called 'Electronauts'

Survios hasn’t yet released its second VR game, Sprint Vector, but already its is dedicating resources to a third title. The company today revealed a virtual reality music creation tool called Electronauts that lets you and your friends be DJs in a virtual environment.

Survios’ upcoming Electronauts application allows you to “remix, compose, jam, and perform” music on virtual instruments in a “surreal sonic experience.” Survios co-founder and CEO Nathan Burba said that “Electronauts harnesses the power of VR to go inside a song and feel completely in control of the music.” The developer said that music creation in Electronauts is tailored to music lovers and creators of all skill levels so that anyone can enjoy the experience.

Casual music lovers with no skills with instruments or DJ equipment should get a kick out of manipulating the music to their will, and seasoned professionals should find something to keep them engaged. To demonstrate the capabilities of Electronauts, Survios partnered with Stargate to bring top-tier artists, producers, and DJs to the platform. Survios said the lineup of talent would be announced at a later date.

“Never before have you been able to create music and interact with sound in a truly immersive way. This opens up for a totally new level of creative freedom and will inspire both seasoned artist and musicians as well as people with no musical training. Anyone can instantly create magic,” added Stargate’s Mikkel Eriksen. “The fact that you can play with material from today´s most talented artists makes it even more compelling. I truly believe Electronauts is groundbreaking, and a game changer in music creation.”

Survios didn’t say when it would release Electornauts, but the company said that “ambitious artists” can get in on the action early. The company is currently accepting applications for access to a closed creator beta of Electronauts. Visit Electronautsvr.com to learn more about the application or to sign up for the beta.