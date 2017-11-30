Thermaltake Releases Corner-Shaped Core C90 Open-Frame Chassis

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Thermaltake announced a new open-frame chassis called the Core P90 TG (tempered glass).

The most unconventional aspect of the Core P90 TG is its form. Shaped like a corner where two walls meet, the steel and glass structure is a standing monument for RGB-lit water-cooled builds. The case is essentially a bunch of panels joined at 90 degree angles. The hardware is laid out across the two walls’ frontal surface area. Each wall is simply covered by a tempered glass panel. The case appears symmetrical across all axes except for the struts that form the case’s feet on its bottom edge. Thermaltake uses only screws to bind the chassis, so the feet can be removed, allowing the case to be wall-mounted or laid flat on its back.

The left wall of the case makes up the motherboard tray. The PCIE bracket can be mounted conventionally or horizontally. The power supply sits vertically in a mount below the bottom edge of the motherboard. The right wall of the case is dedicated to cooling and storage. There are three stacked 140mm fan brackets that are flanked by mounts for three 2.5” drives.

The top side of the corner is enclosed by a triangular panel that also holds the front-panel IO, forming a channel down the spine of the chassis. Two 3.5” drives can be mounted in it. Cable cutouts on the left and right walls access the center channel. The case is built for water-cooling mainly as fans can only be mounted on the right wall. Flexible fan rails give compatibility for up to 360 or 420-size radiators and a horizontal mounting plate allows a pump-reservoir combo to be easily installed.

The motherboard tray fits up to standard ATX size only. Thermaltake lists a maximum GPU length of 320mm and PSU length of 220mm, but the pictures show nothing on the case that should limit the length of either. The maximum cooler height of 180mm means fitting any GPU horizontally shouldn't be an issue. If the GPU is mounted vertically, it could interfere with larger coolers. A PCIe riser cable is included for this.

The Core P90 joins a bevy of Thermaltake’s own open-frame chassis, including the Core P5, P3, and P1, as well as competitors, such as the Raijintek Paean. Unadorned and simple construction are a commonality among these types of cases. The Core P90 is available for pre-order now at $180 on Thermaltake’s website.