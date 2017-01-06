Trending

Thermaltake Reveals View 31 And Core P1 With Tempered Glass At CES (Updated)

By Cases 

Thermaltake's latest cases were built to show off their internals as much as possible. So it's no surprise that at CES 2017, the Core P1 TG and the View 31 TG--along with its RGB model--follow this same approach.

View 31 TG & View 31 TG RGB

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The View 31 TG and View 31 TG RGB are identical, except the RGB variant comes with three Riing 14 RGB fans, rather than two Riing 14 Blue LED fans. Both come in a standard ATX case layout, with room for up to four dual-slot graphics, three 2.5” or 3.5” drives, and up to eight 140mm fans.

The side panels are made from 4mm thick tempered glass. Although these are likely to be fingerprint magnets, if they're kept clean they should look much better than acrylic panels. Of course, if you’ve only got one graphics card installed a big side panel is kind of superfluous, so you’ll also be able to mount the graphics card 90 degrees off-angle with an optional PCI-Express riser card.

To top it off, the case was built to make it easy to install many large radiators and a large cylindrical reservoir. Making room for those water cooling systems didn't leave enough space for a separate chamber to cover the PSU and cable clutter, though, so it will pay off to spend a little extra time to tuck the cables away neatly behind the motherboard tray.

The Open Wall-Mounted Core P1 TG

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The P-series of cases in the Core lineup are all wall-mountable, with the number after the P denoting its size. Therefore, the Core P1 TG is the smallest of the lot, offering room for a Mini-ITX board.

Next to the ITX board, the chassis (calling it a case seems inappropriate) will house one 2.5” drive inside, two outside, and one more 3.5” drive inside. There are five expansion slots rotated 90 degrees from their usual position to place the nicest looking side of the graphics card to the side of the chassis, because that’s the whole point: showing off your hardware. You’ll therefore need the included PCI-Express riser card to install a graphics card.

Being an open-air case, it doesn’t have many fan mount locations. In fact, it’s only got two of them placed on the side of the chassis, where you can mount two 120mm or 140mm fans along with a 240mm or 280mm radiator. Add a cylindrical reservoir and some water cooling gear and you’ll have a neat looking system, especially with the 5mm thick tempered glass side panel. Keeping things tidy will also be easy with 45mm of cable management space in the wall-mounted part of the chassis.

Update, 3/16/2017, 9:28am PT: Thermaltake released the Core P1 TG and it won't cost you much to have this wall-mountable tempered glass beauty in your home. The Core P1 retails for $99.

Model:View 31 TG & View 31 TG RGBCore P1 TG
Motherboard TypeUp to ATXMini-ITX
Expansion Slots8+25
Dimensions497 x 250 x 511 mm422 x 332 x 380 mm
Net Weight9.9kg9.5kg
Tempered Glass Thickness4mm5mm
Drive Bays3x 2.5” or 3.5”3x 2.5”, 1x 3.5”
PSUStandard PS2 PSUStandard PS2 PSU
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1
Radiator Support2x 360mm or 280mm, 2x 120mm or 140mm1x 280mm
CPU Cooler Max Height180mm170mm
VGA Card Max Length278mm With HDD Rack, 420mm Without380mm
PSU Length Limit180mm180mm
15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thundervore 06 January 2017 21:06
    Ok RGB haters, I can understand why every time someone mentions RGB the hate gets poured on and the bashing commences about disco lights and rainbow colours.

    This is a prime example, I cannot even defend the RGB here as they didn't even attempt to uniform the colours. Such shame this is supposed to be a show piece.
    Reply
  • ammaross 06 January 2017 21:39
    I guess they expect us to store our Steam, Origin, and UPlay libraries on an NVMe or (horrors!) a normal SATA SSD. Not one 3.5" drive bay in the View 31 it seems.
    Reply
  • zahoome 06 January 2017 21:49
    If it weren't for the colouring, those cases wouldn't look too bad. Unfortunately, the colours make those two some of the most hideous cases I've ever seen. Why they decided Pepto pink and that shade of yellow for the cooling liquids is beyond me. And combined with the random mix of rainbow colours... ugh. At least you can choose your own colour schemes.

    Ignoring the colours, the View 31 styling looks decent. The Core P1 is not really my style, but I can see it appealing to some.
    Reply
  • stoned_ritual 06 January 2017 21:55
    19117764 said:
    I guess they expect us to store our Steam, Origin, and UPlay libraries on an NVMe or (horrors!) a normal SATA SSD. Not one 3.5" drive bay in the View 31 it seems.
    It has 3 x 2.5" OR 3.5" bays.
    Reply
  • Shankovich 06 January 2017 23:42
    It's like Skittles sponsored this
    Reply
  • Sam Hain 07 January 2017 02:14
    The innards in the pics are showcasing what can be done... Hardware not included minus fans, which can be changed and the usual case hardware-fanfare, relax... LOL.
    Reply
  • sillynilly 07 January 2017 06:30
    I like these a lot. Pretty cool cases.
    Reply
  • tanjo 07 January 2017 07:41
    What's the purpose of the glass on the Core P1 TG? Protection from what?
    Reply
  • wifiburger 07 January 2017 15:12
    do yourself a favor and buy a regular non-window case with expansions, cause sooner or later you'll get sick tired of looking at computer components through glass and not to mention that if you need upgrades, install other cards, hds or any bays you'll be stuck with pretty useless case !
    Reply
  • sillynilly 08 January 2017 05:05
    19121215 said:
    do yourself a favor and buy a regular non-window case with expansions, cause sooner or later you'll get sick tired of looking at computer components through glass and not to mention that if you need upgrades, install other cards, hds or any bays you'll be stuck with pretty useless case !

    You can always upgrade components in a glass case - not sure your point. It's a personal choice thing. I love glass cases (use the Tou now, but have 2 others that I swap over to when I want to have a change). Other people think they are stupid - cool. But your point above doesn't make sense to me.

    Reply