Raijintek Launches $186 'Paean' Dual-Chamber ATX Chassis

Raijintek joined the aluminum-and-glass case trend with a new ATX chassis dubbed "Paean."
The company said in an emailed press release that the Paean was designed to work for general computing and gaming while "being much akin to a work of art." That's why the case has an aluminum base plate, dual-side tempered glass, and an "aluminum color hair-silk anodized appearance design." The end result: A stark chassis that offers a complete view of its interior while still enabling orderly cable management and high-end water cooling systems.
The Paean has a design that separates the storage and PSU areas from he rest of the components. It supports up to three 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives each. Raijintek said the bays allow for tool-free installation of HDDs and SSDs with anti-vibration screws to the back of the motherboard tray. Speaking of, the chassis supports ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards. Paean is available now from Raijintek's distributors and resellers with an MSRP of roughly $186.
|Raijintek Paean
|Motherboard Compatibility
|ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
|Drive Bays
|3x 3.5”3x 2.5”
|PCIe Expansion Slots
|8
|Cooling Radiator Options
|120/140/240/280/360mm Radiator
|Max GPU Length
|310mm
|Max CPU Cooler Height
|140mm
|Front I/O
|4x USB 3.01x Audio
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|587 x 286 x 417mm
|Weight
|23.8lbs
|Price
|$186 (£150)