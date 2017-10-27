Wireless VR Kits Coming To US Market; TPCast Opening Office In Silicon Valley

TPCast is preparing to release its wireless Vive upgrade in the U.S. market, and the company is setting up shop over here to support the demand. TPCast’s U.S. office will handle marketing, sales, and customer service for North American customers.

If you’re like us and you can’t wait to ditch the tether on your VR headset, we have good news for you: TPCast said it’s planning for a November launch. However, North Americans are late to the party. TPCast started accepting orders for the wireless kits in Europe in September, and Vive owners in China have had access to wireless VR since November 2016.

“Following the pent-up demand in the U.S. market we’re excited to bring our revolutionary wireless technology to the American users,” said Tony Ho EVP Sales and Marketing at TPCast. “With the United States team, we are planning on addressing verticals such as Medical, Education, Entertainment, Real Estate, Oil &Gas, and make VR more available to the U.S. consumers.”

TPCast’s U.S. office will also employ a customer service team, which would presumably handle warranty claims and troubleshooting, the latter of which will no doubt be necessary.

“The U.S. is the world’s #1 market for VR headsets followed by China, both of which will face expedited growth as a result of wireless capabilities enhancing the VR experience," said Udi Yuhjtman, general manager for North America, TPCast. "Having a footprint in the U.S. is important for TPCast, and we are looking forward to introducing the TPCast wireless product line to both consumers and enterprises in order to support the VR market expansion."

TPCast has not yet announced the U.S. shipping date for the wireless Vive upgrade kits, and it isn’t accepting pre-orders here yet. You can sign up to the company’s mailing list to stay up to date, though. TPCast is also developing a wireless solution for the Oculus Rift, but it hasn’t said when that would be available.