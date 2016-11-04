Valve's Steam Dev Days Sessions Now Online

If you’ve been wondering what happened at Valve’s Steam Dev Days conference in October, now you can see for yourself. Valve released the recordings of all the sessions from this year’s event.

The company brought together thousands of Steam developers to network and share knowledge, mostly about VR development. Valve arranged more than two dozen panels and presentations for the attendees of the event, but if you weren’t there, you probably didn’t hear much about those discussions.

Steam Dev Days is a developer-only event. Valve didn’t invite the press, and the event isn’t open to the public. If you aren’t part of the development community, you have to wait for Valve to release the footage of the event.

Fortunately, Valve is keen to spread as much knowledge about virtual reality development as possible, so the company didn’t waste time preparing the video clips. Valve uploaded 25 recordings of presentations and panels from Steam Dev Days. If you weren’t at the event, but you wish you had been, the video recordings are the next best thing.

Valve included the welcome keynote, the Steam Business update presentation, sessions covering various aspects of development for steam, and multiple discussions about virtual reality development. In total, Valve uploaded nearly 20 hours of developer discussions and knowledge for anyone who’s interested.

If you’re a developer, or you’re just curious about learning more about Steam or Steam VR, you can find the playlist of sessions on the Steamworks Development YouTube page.