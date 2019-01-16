Cortana and Windows 10 Search Consciously Uncouple

Cortana and Search, the most infamous couple in Windows 10, are breaking up. In Windows 10 Insider Build 18317, Microsoft is "decoupling" search and Cortana.
"This will enable each experience to innovate independently to best serve their target audiences and use cases," wrote Windows Insider boss Dona Sarkar.
Cortana will get its own spot on the Taskbar, in between Task View and the search box (where it once lived). In other releases, Microsfot To-Do was worked into Cortana, and the search landing page changed in design.
In theory, moving Cortana away from search allows for far more innovation in the search box. A more powerful, clean search experience has long been a request from Windows 10's heaviest users. It's why some software, like Wox, is popular, as it digs its hooks deep into the file system and allows for specialized search queries.
Microsoft has been playing with more advanced search on Office.com, Bing and Sharepoint mobile, so it seems that a deeper search experience for Windows 10 may be just a few releases away.
Build 18317 also simplifies the Windows Insider Program settings.
I don't think they should. They should have the ability to turn off or remove it but for their One OS ecosystem a voice assistant works great for phones and tablets.
There's also just the possibility the decouple is linked to Cortana's roll in spying on users. She might even be decoupled from that for all we know at this moment.
IMHO it shouldnt be a "core" part.
If you wanna clean install you shouldnt have to remove it after.
Cortana is likely not used than used by overall users.
They should have a download page for it and make it optional not a default.
they make it annoying as heck to even get rid of :|
On top of that, I really don't like having stuff that I don't use that's impossible to completely remove - as a minimalist it makes me uncomfortable. I have Cortana disabled but I'm still bothered that it's there, physically taking space and sometimes RAM (I can see the process) despite it technically not doing anything. I really wish Microsoft brought more control to the user back. I like Win 10, but I don't like how many things it forces me to accept.
2. How do you remove it?