Windows Terminal to Replace Command Prompt in Windows 11

According to WindowsCentral, Microsoft is planning on replacing the old Command Prompt we know today with the new Windows Terminal as the default command line app in Windows 11 by 2022. To make the new transition smooth, Microsoft will be testing the changes from its Windows Insider Program before rolling it out the door to everyone.

Microsoft officially unveiled the new Windows Terminal in 2019, and it was shown to be a big upgrade over the current Windows Console Host command line we use today. The new Terminal is packed with new features designed to make the command line experience even better, the best of which is a modernized rendering engine with DirectX GPU acceleration.

The Windows Terminal is designed to be your one-stop-shop for accessing all your command line applications, so whether you want to use the command prompt, or Putty, or a Linux command line, you can do it all from the Windows Terminal.

Other cool features include tab support, transparency effects, and split panes for using multiple command lines in a single window. There's also an entire customization window where you can change the Terminal's font, font size, colors, and more to give the Windows Terminal a very personalized look.

The Windows Terminal is available now for download from the Microsoft Store and supports both Windows 10 and Windows 11. You can even choose the Windows Terminal to be your default command-line application right now. It just won't happen automatically until 2022 when Microsoft finally makes that change -- for Windows 11 only.