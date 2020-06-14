Xbox or PS5? Nah, Get the Finger-Licking KFConsole Instead

At some point in time, KFC started the KFC Gaming channel on twitter and Instagram, supposedly "for the memes." Now, KFC claims it is ending the console wars with.... drumroll please... the KFConsole.

It's just a teaser for now, but KFC promises that it console will do 4K at 120 FPS. KFC doesn't share other specs, but the fast-food chain also teased that it comes with a chicken chamber and cross-platform compatibility, with the former calling out that this isn't a serious attempt at a new gaming platform.

The future of gaming is here.Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/ssUrX41Ab1June 12, 2020

Can we really expect KFC to make a console? Probably not, but this is an absolutely brilliant marketing strategy, leveraging the Xbox and PS5 hype to build what is essentially a glorified air fryer. That's what this is, right? And the cross-platform compatibility, that means it'll also do fries, correct?

Either way, KFC will surely sell bucketloads.

The teaser wrapped up with the date 11.12.2020, so we'll find out more in November. Until then, you'll see me at the drive-thru.