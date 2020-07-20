Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card Site Goes Live

If you're excited about the upcoming Xbox Series X, chances are you also know all about its new SSD-based storage subsystem. part of this storage system is an expansion card to add even more speedy SSD goodness, which will be built by Seagate. Now, the product page for this card has gone live, as spotted by MSPowerUser.

The expansion card will add 1 TB of SSD storage to the new Xbox by plugging into the rear, and it's able to tap right into the PCI-Express system for ultra-fast transfer speeds. It is based on PCIe 4.0 technology and has access to two lanes, which in theory will make it able to match the built-in SSD's speed of 2.4 GB/s under sequential loads.

(Image credit: Seagate)

“Seagate is thrilled to be a key player in next-generation gaming. With a new standard in performance, games will be more dynamic, visually stunning, and immersive than ever." says Jeff Fochtman, Senior VP at Seagate. "Seagate's Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card technology delivers additional game storage at peak speeds, replicating the console’s internal SSD experience. We are proud to join forces with Xbox and can’t wait to help gamers immerse themselves in the high-fidelity experience.”

We don't yet know how much Seagate's Xbox Series X expansion card will cost, but we reckon there will be quite a premium on it compared to the standard NVMe drives on the market for PCs today.