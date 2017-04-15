Spring 2017 PC Games Preview

The first three months of 2017 provided many hit games. Before the games industry heads to Los Angeles in a month and a half, there are still a few titles to add to your buy and backlog lists. Some of these games come from well-known studios, whereas others are made by a handful of developers. Nevertheless, each one of these games deserves some attention.



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (April 18)

You might know Telltale Games for its The Walking Dead and Batman titles, but its latest title ventures into the Marvel universe with Guardians of the Galaxy. The Guardians discover a powerful artifact, and each member of the group wants to use it for their own interests. However, they’ll also have to contend with the mighty Thanos, who is also seeking the powerful item.

Similar to previous Telltale titles, the story of the Guardians is split into five episodes. The first episode comes out next week, with subsequent chapters to come at a later date. You can choose to purchase each chapter individually or buy them all at once as part of a Season Pass.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core 2 Duo (2.4 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTS 450

3 GB Memory

8 GB Storage

DirectX 11



Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (April 25)

In CI Games’ third installment in the series, you’ll have to infiltrate the country of Georgia in order to stop a group of separatists. Even though the game has a main focus on sniper-based combat, you can use a vast array of weapons as you take out enemy patrols and sneak or fight your way into bases. There are also a handful of tools at your disposal that can give you the edge in combat, such as a drone that can scout enemy positions and important targets.

The game was initially scheduled to release in January, but it was delayed until early April to give the team more time for polish and optimization. However, it was pushed further back to its current release date of April 25 after feedback from a public beta session.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i3-3240 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)

AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz)

AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7850

AMD Radeon HD 7850 8 GB Memory

50 GB Storage

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480

AMD Radeon RX 480 16 GB Memory

50 GB Storage

DirectX 11



Outlast 2 (April 25)

If you’re still in the mood for terror after Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Red Barrels’ Outlast 2 might be your ticket. You’ll play the role of Blake Langermann, who, along with your wife Lynn, is investigating the murder of a pregnant Jane Doe. The trail of clues eventually leads to a desert in Arizona, where terror waits for another victim.

Similar to the first game, you’ll control a video camera as you explore your surroundings. In pitch black areas, you can turn on the camera’s night vision to help you see, but that only intensifies the possibility of something jumping out at you around the next corner. You’ll have to evade these enemies and find batteries for your camera as you continue to solve the mystery of Jane Doe’s connections to the Arizona desert.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i3-530 (Clarkdale, 2.93 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 260

AMD Radeon HD 4870

AMD Radeon HD 4870 4 GB Memory

30 GB Storage

DirectX 10

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i5

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7850

AMD Radeon HD 7850 8 GB Memory

30 GB Storage

DirectX 11



What Remains of Edith Finch (April 25)

The Finch family is a strange bunch, as Edith Finch herself will tell you. She’s the sole living member of the clan, but she has a plethora of stories to tell about some of the Finches, all of whom lived in a strange house somewhere in Washington. All of these stories about the family have one thing in common: the person always dies at the end. As each story unfolds, Edith will continue to explore the Finch home. The goal is to find clues, and ultimately, the answer to why she is the last member of the Finch family.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i3-2125 (Sandy Bridge, 3.3 GHz)

GeForce GTX 750

AMD Radeon HD 7790

AMD Radeon HD 7790 2 GB Memory

5 GB Storage



Dawn of War III (April 27)

Relic Entertainment is back with its next real-time strategy game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. This time around, the Space Marines, Orks, and Eldar will fight on the planet Acheron. The planet holds mysterious and powerful weapons, and each of the three factions believe that they could turn the tide of war in their favor.

Regardless of the faction you choose, you’ll need to create a foothold on the planet and produce units to wage war against the other two groups. Your early units provide the backbone of your army, and the more powerful elite soldiers can use unique abilities to provide a small advantage in the battlefield. If you need a final push for victory, you can call down a super unit that can easily wreak havoc against the enemy. Once you lead your faction to victory, you can challenge friends online to see whose strategy reigns supreme.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i3 (minimum 3.0 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 460

AMD Radeon HD 6950

AMD Radeon HD 6950 4 GB Memory

50 GB Storage

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i5 (minimum 3.0 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 770

AMD Radeon HD 7970

AMD Radeon HD 7970 8 GB Memory

50 GB Storage

DirectX 11



Prey (May 5)

The Talos I space station is under attack. Terrifying aliens called Typhons are loose throughout the compound, and it’s up to you to stop the threat. Throughout the station, you’ll find multiple fragments that tell the story of the station and the ongoing experiments with the Typhon species. To defend yourself, you’ll find melee and gun-based weapons to use against the aliens, and you’ll be able to use some Typhon-based powers, as well. Be warned that with every use of the alien powers, the Typhon will become more aggressive towards you and will even send powerful entities, such as the Nightmare, in an attempt to kill you.



The Surge (May 16)

Your first day on the job at the CREO corporation isn’t going so well. After being knocked out by a mysterious force, you wake up with a new exoskeleton attached to your body. To make matters worse, the company’s many robots, as well as your human co-workers, have gone berserk, and they’re all trying to kill you. As you fight back, you’ll travel through the company’s vast compound and find out what caused the world around you to turn into a murderous wasteland.

One of the unique features of the game is its loot system. You can cut off specific parts of an enemy’s armor in order to grab some upgrades for your own exoskeleton. If you want better leg protection, you’ll need to cut off the armored leg of your opponent. However, some of the most coveted pieces of armor require you to fight for a long time. You’ll have to measure the risk and rewards of specific items if you want to have a powerful, yet protective exoskeleton.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i5-4690K (Devil’s Canyon, 3.5 GHz)

AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)

AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti

AMD Radeon R7 360

AMD Radeon R7 360 8 GB Memory

15 GB Storage

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i7-3820 (Sandy Bridge E, 3.6 GHz)

AMD FX-8370 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)

AMD FX-8370 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 480

AMD Radeon RX 480 16 GB Memory

15 GB Storage

DirectX 11



Mirage: Arcane Warfare (May 23)

From the creators of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare comes another melee-based multiplayer game. Unlike its previous title, Mirage: Arcane Warfare will also utilize magic spells in addition to melee combat, which further emphasizes teamwork on the battlefield. Melee combat will also take some time to master because you have to juggle attacking enemies and defending lethal strikes.

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 480

AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB Memory

20 GB Storage

DirectX 11



Tekken 7 (June 2)

The popular fighting series returns with over 30 characters, including Akuma from the Street Fighter series. In terms of the story, Bandai Namco stated that this will be the final installment in the Mishima Blood Saga as Heihachi and Kazuya Mishima fight for control of the family empire. This will also be the first game in the series that will run on Unreal Engine 4. The game was initially supposed to come out earlier in the year but was delayed for reasons unknown.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i3-4160 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti 6 GB Memory

60 GB Storage

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i5-4690 (Haswell, 3.5 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

8 GB Memory

60 GB Storage

DirectX 11



The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Expansion

Fans of the The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind will be able to walk down memory lane in the latest expansion for the online game. You can also play as the Warden, the first new class for the game since its launch. In addition, you'll get to try out a new competitive mode called "Battlegrounds" and embark on a new 12-player dungeon.

Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i3

Nvidia GeForce GTX 460

AMD Radeon HD 6850

AMD Radeon HD 6850 3 GB Memory

85 GB Storage

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements

Quad-core 2.3 GHz CPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750

AMD Radeon HD 7850

AMD Radeon HD 7850 4 GB Memory

85 GB Storage

DirectX 11



