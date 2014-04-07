2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan: Android, Atom, And More

New Blue Link Features and Lexicon Premium Sound

Blue Link receives substantial updates on the 2015 Hyundai Genesis sedan. The biggest upgrade is a 3G modem from LG Innotek that’s now placed within the infotainment unit to leverage cloud services integrated by Covisint. This allows for much quicker response of Blue Link commands and better integration with the infotainment system. Earlier versions of Blue Link had a separate module that was separate from the head unit for telematics functions.

New Blue Link features to the 2015 Genesis sedan include Google destination search and advanced remote start. While the previous versions of Blue Link supported remote start, it was slow to send commands, which required going through an Internet connection for a feature that can be easily performed by a button on the key fob. This latest version includes adjustments for an engine timer (up to 10 minutes), climate controls, and defroster.

There’s a new Blue Link app for iOS and Android that integrates with the calendar too. The calendar integration enables Blue Link to provide notifications by leveraging your schedule with weather and traffic conditions. Theoretically, say you live in the suburbs and need to take your kids to a doctor’s appointment in the city. You input the date and time of the appointment into your calendar, Blue Link sees you have an appointment, and reminds you to leave by a certain time to make it (after evaluating traffic conditions). If it’s freezing or scorching hot outside, Blue Link will also remind you to remote start your car to get the cabin to your preferred temperature. Essentially, Hyundai is taking Google Now functionality and integrating it with your car to make life easier and more comfortable.

As previewed at CES 2014, Hyundai has a Google Glass companion app for Blue Link. Google Glass Explorers can remote start, lock/unlock doors, find directions to the car, and other miscellaneous features. It’s definitely a tech exercise, which we can’t imagine many Genesis buyers taking advantage of. Nevertheless, it’s interesting to see Hyundai be the first auto maker to embrace wearable technology.

Three Sound System Options

Hyundai offers three different sound systems on the 2015 Genesis sedan, all with HD Radio support. Base models come with 7-speaker stereo that features 2-way component speakers up front. Adding the Signature Package steps things up to a Lexicon 14-speaker stereo with a 3-way configuration up front. Drivers that opt for the Ultimate Package receive a bump to the Lexicon 17-speaker system. Both the 14 and 17 speaker systems feature 12 channels of digital amplification.

The vehicles we drove were equipped with the Lexicon 17-speaker system. It sounds pretty good but is tuned for a flat response with neutral sound. SiriusXM wasn’t the best candidate for sound quality and I forgot to grab my flash drive full of music before catching my flight. Fortunately, Lexicon graciously provided all attendees at the event with an old fashion CD copy of the 2014 Grammy Nominees. The mix of pop, hip hop, and country music provided us with excellent materials to audition the sound system.

After sampling the music mix, I came to the conclusion that the system shines mostly with hip-hop, where there’s heavy emphasis on mid-bass. Listening to Same Love by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and Swimming Pools (Drank) by Kendrick Lamar made the Lexicon system shine. The other tracks had great clarity from the tweeters, but the Lexicon system suffers the same pitfalls as every other factory system, and that’s the subwoofer. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to power a subwoofer with energy-efficient digital amps that take up very little space.