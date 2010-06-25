Two 2TB Hard Drives For Storage Applications, Reviewed

Comparison Table And Test Setup

Manufacturer Samsung Seagate Model EcoGreen F3 Constellation ES Model Number HD203WI ST32000644NS Form Factor 3.5" 3.5" Capacity 2,000GB 2,000GB Spindle Speed 5,400 RPM 7,200 RPM Other Capacities 1,500GB 500, 1,000GB Platters 4 4 Cache 32MB 64MB NCQ Yes Yes Interface SATA 3Gb/s SATA 3Gb/s Operating Temperature 0-60°C 5-60°C Specified Idle Power 5.4W 7W Measured Idle Power 4.1W 6.4W Operating Shock (2 ms, read) 70 G 70 G Warranty 3 Years 5 Years

This review deals only with these two drives, but there are two more products that require consideration: Hitachi’s Ultrastar A7K2000, a 7,200 RPM business class drive, and two options by Western Digital, the Caviar Green that compares to Samsung’s F3EG and the RE4 (RAID Edition), which is more similar to the Constellation ES.

Test Setup