Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Gaming Performance
Memory performance has always been a bottleneck in F1 2012, particularly at low resolutions using entry-level quality settings. Of course, that'd be unrealistically light for the hardware we're using. Choosing the lowest-acceptable settings for my high-end test platform, frame rates vary from 159 FPS at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 to 177 FPS at DDR3-2400 CAS 11.
That’s not as significant of a difference as we’ve seen from weaker hardware, though 10% is still noticeable. More than likely, several variables including memory led to our previous findings in F1 2012. I'd guess that processor performance plays a big role, too.
Metro: Last Light is nearly stuck at 117 FPS, even though our Core i7-4770K is clocked to 4.5 GHz and graphics is handled by PowerColor’s overclocked Radeon R9 290X. A second card in CrossFire or an even higher CPU frequency might have revealed memory limitations, but most gamers aren't concerned about bottlenecks at 100+ FPS.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb
Ian.