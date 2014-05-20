Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Gaming Performance

Memory performance has always been a bottleneck in F1 2012, particularly at low resolutions using entry-level quality settings. Of course, that'd be unrealistically light for the hardware we're using. Choosing the lowest-acceptable settings for my high-end test platform, frame rates vary from 159 FPS at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 to 177 FPS at DDR3-2400 CAS 11.

That’s not as significant of a difference as we’ve seen from weaker hardware, though 10% is still noticeable. More than likely, several variables including memory led to our previous findings in F1 2012. I'd guess that processor performance plays a big role, too.

Metro: Last Light is nearly stuck at 117 FPS, even though our Core i7-4770K is clocked to 4.5 GHz and graphics is handled by PowerColor’s overclocked Radeon R9 290X. A second card in CrossFire or an even higher CPU frequency might have revealed memory limitations, but most gamers aren't concerned about bottlenecks at 100+ FPS.