Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Non-Gaming Application Performance

3ds Max doesn’t appear to benefit from bandwidth or latency optimizations, though it does appear to penalize poorly-configured settings just slightly.

G.Skill’s optimized DDR3-2400 timings give it a one-second lead in WinRAR. I was able to repeat that on Corsair’s Vengeance Pro kit at DDR3-2800, but only after manually removing the motherboard’s DDR3-2800 penalty.

It'd seem that the board, rather than the processor's memory controller or DRAM, could be responsible for mediocre differentiation. It's also possible that at these high data rates, additional bandwidth simply isn't being utilized in real-world benchmarks.