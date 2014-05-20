Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Non-Gaming Application Performance
3ds Max doesn’t appear to benefit from bandwidth or latency optimizations, though it does appear to penalize poorly-configured settings just slightly.
G.Skill’s optimized DDR3-2400 timings give it a one-second lead in WinRAR. I was able to repeat that on Corsair’s Vengeance Pro kit at DDR3-2800, but only after manually removing the motherboard’s DDR3-2800 penalty.
It'd seem that the board, rather than the processor's memory controller or DRAM, could be responsible for mediocre differentiation. It's also possible that at these high data rates, additional bandwidth simply isn't being utilized in real-world benchmarks.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb
Ian.