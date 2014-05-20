Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Test System Configuration
Much of the discussion involving these modules relates directly to the test platform we're using, so it's important to detail our configuration ahead of any questions that arise.
Overclockers have found wide variability between different samples of Intel’s Core i7-4770K, yet the CPU's dual-channel memory controller is usually more forgiving of high frequencies compared to the quad-channel controller found in its Core i7-4960X. My particular sample is better than average, reaching 4.6 GHz at 1.25 V core and DRAM data rates exceeding 3000 MT/s in several of my motherboard round-ups. Higher data rates are important in an overclocking test!
Asus’ Z87-Pro is among the elite memory overclocking motherboards in my stash, and it repeatedly proves itself capable across a wider variety of modules compared to my other top choices.
When I talk about Haswell’s thermal transfer problems, and large coolers barely outperforming smaller ones, Thermalright’s MUX-120 is the impressive smaller one I’m alluding to. This heat sink keeps my Core i7-4770K below 70 °C at 4.5 GHz and 1.25 V.
The reason I’m running the CPU at 4.50 GHz is the same as the reason I’m using PowerColor’s overclocked PCS+ AXR9 290X. I’m trying to build a system powerful enough to expose memory bandwidth bottlenecks in ordinary applications. I could try to do that with an ordinary Radeon R9 290X, but why would I want more noise?
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell): 3.50 GHz, 4C/8T Overclocked to 4.50 GHz (45 x 100 MHz) at 1.25 V Core
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|Motherboard
|Asus Z87-Pro: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Firmware 1707 (12/13/2013)
|Graphics
|PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 290X 4GBD5-PPDHE: 1050 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5400
|Hard Drives
|Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 14.3 Beta 1.0
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1026
|Benchmark Configuration
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinRAR
|Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|F1 2012
|Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Metro: Last Light
|Steam version, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" SceneTest Set 1: DX11, Med Quality, 4x AF, Low Blur, No SSAA, No Tesselation, No PhysXTest Set 2: DX11, High Quality, 16x AF, Normal Blur, SSAA, Tesselation Normal, No PhysX
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb
Ian.