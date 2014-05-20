Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Test System Configuration

Much of the discussion involving these modules relates directly to the test platform we're using, so it's important to detail our configuration ahead of any questions that arise.

Overclockers have found wide variability between different samples of Intel’s Core i7-4770K, yet the CPU's dual-channel memory controller is usually more forgiving of high frequencies compared to the quad-channel controller found in its Core i7-4960X. My particular sample is better than average, reaching 4.6 GHz at 1.25 V core and DRAM data rates exceeding 3000 MT/s in several of my motherboard round-ups. Higher data rates are important in an overclocking test!

Asus’ Z87-Pro is among the elite memory overclocking motherboards in my stash, and it repeatedly proves itself capable across a wider variety of modules compared to my other top choices.

When I talk about Haswell’s thermal transfer problems, and large coolers barely outperforming smaller ones, Thermalright’s MUX-120 is the impressive smaller one I’m alluding to. This heat sink keeps my Core i7-4770K below 70 °C at 4.5 GHz and 1.25 V.

The reason I’m running the CPU at 4.50 GHz is the same as the reason I’m using PowerColor’s overclocked PCS+ AXR9 290X. I’m trying to build a system powerful enough to expose memory bandwidth bottlenecks in ordinary applications. I could try to do that with an ordinary Radeon R9 290X, but why would I want more noise?