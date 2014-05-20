Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Adata XPG AX3U2800W8G12 DDR3-2800
Although Adata’s two $570 dual-DIMM kits didn’t exactly align with our original 32 GB round-up announcement, again, we eventually decided that combining 16 GB packages was a completely valid way to achieve 32 GB of memory capacity, and we'd get some good information out of the exercise. After all, these kits feature tighter secondary and tertiary timings compared to some of our four-DIMM sets, and we’d really like to see how that might benefit performance and/or limit overclocking.
Detected as DDR3-1333 CAS 9 via SPD, Adata’s AX3U2800W8G12 kits are easily configured to rated DDR3-2800 at 12-14-14-36 timings by using the motherboard’s XMP setting. That overclocking profile also instructs the board to switch from 1.50 V defaults to 1.65 V.
Adata provides a limited lifetime replacement warranty on all DRAM products purchased through an authorized reseller.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb
Ian.