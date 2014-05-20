Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Adata XPG AX3U2800W8G12 DDR3-2800

Although Adata’s two $570 dual-DIMM kits didn’t exactly align with our original 32 GB round-up announcement, again, we eventually decided that combining 16 GB packages was a completely valid way to achieve 32 GB of memory capacity, and we'd get some good information out of the exercise. After all, these kits feature tighter secondary and tertiary timings compared to some of our four-DIMM sets, and we’d really like to see how that might benefit performance and/or limit overclocking.

Detected as DDR3-1333 CAS 9 via SPD, Adata’s AX3U2800W8G12 kits are easily configured to rated DDR3-2800 at 12-14-14-36 timings by using the motherboard’s XMP setting. That overclocking profile also instructs the board to switch from 1.50 V defaults to 1.65 V.

Adata provides a limited lifetime replacement warranty on all DRAM products purchased through an authorized reseller.