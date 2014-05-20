Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Corsair Vengeance Pro CMY32GX3M4A2800C12R
Like Adata, Corsair supplied us with DDR3-2800 CAS 12 parts. But unlike its competitor, Corsair’s kit is designed to operate with all four modules installed. The company adds a fan to move air between tightly-packed modules, and loosens tRFC timings by around 15% to assure stability with the extra parts in place.
The included cooling fan is wide enough to cover six slots, though its clips can be slid around to provide CPU cooler clearance. If red doesn't match the rest of your hardware, you can choose between silver or blue anodized replacement trim.
Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and 1.50 V at SPD defaults, enthusiast-class motherboards should let you pick this kit's rated DDR3-2800 data rate at 12-14-14-36 timings via its 1.65 V XMP overclocking profile.
A lack of retail distribution leaves buyers only with the choice to purchase these at their full $1500 MSRP from Corsair’s store. At least the parts that arrive carry the firm’s non-transferrable lifetime warranty.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb
