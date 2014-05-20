Trending

Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Eight gigabytes per DIMM has become de rigueur for high-end builds, even though you get the best data rates and latencies from lower-density modules. We test five 32 GB products to see if it's still possible to squeeze out enthusiast-class performance.

Corsair Vengeance Pro CMY32GX3M4A2800C12R

Like Adata, Corsair supplied us with DDR3-2800 CAS 12 parts. But unlike its competitor, Corsair’s kit is designed to operate with all four modules installed. The company adds a fan to move air between tightly-packed modules, and loosens tRFC timings by around 15% to assure stability with the extra parts in place.

The included cooling fan is wide enough to cover six slots, though its clips can be slid around to provide CPU cooler clearance. If red doesn't match the rest of your hardware, you can choose between silver or blue anodized replacement trim.

Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and 1.50 V at SPD defaults, enthusiast-class motherboards should let you pick this kit's rated DDR3-2800 data rate at 12-14-14-36 timings via its 1.65 V XMP overclocking profile.

A lack of retail distribution leaves buyers only with the choice to purchase these at their full $1500 MSRP from Corsair’s store. At least the parts that arrive carry the firm’s non-transferrable lifetime warranty.

  • jasonelmore 20 May 2014 07:06
    I've had the Gskill Kit for over a year now and i love it. All these other kits are late to the party.

    I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.

    I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.

    Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
  • jasonelmore 20 May 2014 07:08
    also the Gskill kit is Quad Channel Compatible. i know it's up to the chipset to set channels, but some kits wont work quad channel.
  • s3anister 20 May 2014 07:18
    @jasonelmore RAM disks have been around for ages and is not an exclusively ASUS thing. Also if you actually NEED that much space on a RAM disk then you'd be better served by using an LGA2011 platform since you could easily drop 64GB in it.
  • Amdlova 20 May 2014 07:45
    i have used g-skill on my last 3 builds and work hard. never get an blue scren. but with corsairs i lost my count. i prefer use kingston value ram to buy corsair memory again
  • Crashman 20 May 2014 08:29
    All of these kits are designed for Quad-Channel mode, but the Quad-Channel CPUs we have won't push the high data rates needed for a memory overclocking evaluation.

  • jasonelmore 20 May 2014 09:32
    @jasonelmore RAM disks have been around for ages and is not an exclusively ASUS thing. Also if you actually NEED that much space on a RAM disk then you'd be better served by using an LGA2011 platform since you could easily drop 64GB in it.

    The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
  • mapesdhs 20 May 2014 09:48
    I've used a lot of GSkill kits, they're very good, but one thing surprises me about
    the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
    than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
    or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
    going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
    UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
    buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
    config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
    target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
    not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):

    http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb

    Ian.

  • Vlad Rose 20 May 2014 13:17
    I have been using G.Skill RAM since the early days of the Athlon when no one had heard of the company. It has always been rock solid for me and have had great luck overclocking it over the years.
  • kyle382 20 May 2014 13:59
    good gravy those are some hideous looking sticks.
  • damric 20 May 2014 15:52
    I can run my G.Skill 2133CL10s at 2500CL10 rock solid on an Athlon 760K so suck it, intel!
