Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Corsair Vengeance Pro CMY32GX3M4A2800C12R

Like Adata, Corsair supplied us with DDR3-2800 CAS 12 parts. But unlike its competitor, Corsair’s kit is designed to operate with all four modules installed. The company adds a fan to move air between tightly-packed modules, and loosens tRFC timings by around 15% to assure stability with the extra parts in place.

The included cooling fan is wide enough to cover six slots, though its clips can be slid around to provide CPU cooler clearance. If red doesn't match the rest of your hardware, you can choose between silver or blue anodized replacement trim.

Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and 1.50 V at SPD defaults, enthusiast-class motherboards should let you pick this kit's rated DDR3-2800 data rate at 12-14-14-36 timings via its 1.65 V XMP overclocking profile.

A lack of retail distribution leaves buyers only with the choice to purchase these at their full $1500 MSRP from Corsair’s store. At least the parts that arrive carry the firm’s non-transferrable lifetime warranty.