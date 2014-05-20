Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

G.Skill RipjawsX F3-2400C11Q-32GXM

We deal with a ton of convoluted naming, so I really appreciate when company employ easily-decipherable nomenclature. But a good name won't be enough to put G.Skill’s DDR3-2400 CAS 11, quad-channel 32 GB kit on top of this speed race. Instead, these parts need to satisfy my quest for impressive overclocking.

At little more than one-quarter the price of Adata’s DDR3-2800 parts, G.Skill’s $310 kit still has some big overclocking shoes to fill. And just when you're tempted to say, "But I only see two modules," we flip the package over to reveal the other half of this four-DIMM set.

We also get some encouragement from the 11-13-13-31 timings of this kit's DDR3-2400 rating, enabled by Intel’s XMP auto-overclocking technology. Prior to enabling that 1.65 V profile, these parts boot at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and 1.50 V.

Unlike many of its competitors, G.Skill doesn’t impose a long list of exclusions on its lifetime replacement warranty. Only product abuse and/or mishandling will invalidate the coverage.