Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

G.Skill RipjawsX F3-2400C11Q-32GXM
We deal with a ton of convoluted naming, so I really appreciate when company employ easily-decipherable nomenclature. But a good name won't be enough to put G.Skill’s DDR3-2400 CAS 11, quad-channel 32 GB kit on top of this speed race. Instead, these parts need to satisfy my quest for impressive overclocking.
At little more than one-quarter the price of Adata’s DDR3-2800 parts, G.Skill’s $310 kit still has some big overclocking shoes to fill. And just when you're tempted to say, "But I only see two modules," we flip the package over to reveal the other half of this four-DIMM set.
We also get some encouragement from the 11-13-13-31 timings of this kit's DDR3-2400 rating, enabled by Intel’s XMP auto-overclocking technology. Prior to enabling that 1.65 V profile, these parts boot at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and 1.50 V.
Unlike many of its competitors, G.Skill doesn’t impose a long list of exclusions on its lifetime replacement warranty. Only product abuse and/or mishandling will invalidate the coverage.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb
Ian.