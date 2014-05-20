Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Kingston HyperX Beast-Series KHX24C11T3K4/32X
Kingston’s attempt to give us a decipherable name yields several abbreviations, though it’s not too difficult to figure out that this is a HyperX, DDR3-2400, CAS 11 kit of four modules totaling 32 GB of capacity. Kingston doesn’t yet have retail packaging for these parts, though the brown box is offered by retailers for as little as $318.
That reasonable price gets buyers four 8 GB DDR3-2400 modules with a secondary DDR3-2133 XMP profile and DDR3-1333 SPD for booting at default voltage levels. Both automatic-overclocks offer 11-13-13 timings, though the higher 2400 MT/s data rate requires an increase from 1.60 to 1.65 V. Once again, we’re counting on extra overclocking headroom to make DDR3-2400 parts compete with DDR3-2800 kits.
Like many of its competitors, Kingston officially provides lifetime warranty coverage only to the original purchaser. Though we’ve never heard any complaints, we recommend saving your receipt.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
