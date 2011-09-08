Four 3 TB Hard Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Temperature And Power Consumption
No surprises here: the energy-saving mechanisms and the lower spindle speeds of the Hitachi Deskstar 5K3000 and the Western Digital Caviar Green WD30EZRS show their impact on operating temperatures, which are much higher on the performance drives.
The green drives also dominate in terms of power consumption.
It is obvious that the Hitachi Deskstar 5K3000 and the Western Digital Caviar Green WD30EZRS are the performance per watt champions.
Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth
Haven't finished reading the rest of the article.
how about TLER ? and the issue with frequent head parking ? Though the later is correctable with wdidle3.exe..
Considering each green drive might have different rotation speed are you sure about your NAS recommendation?
The most important characteristic of the HDDs is reliability. So far, since 3/11, all of the HDDs have proven reliable, while the SSD had to be RMA'd after a couple of weeks.
But the story is not complete on any of this hardware as it is still premature to talk about long term results. I believe that reliability is the biggest issue with 3 TB drives and would like to see more on failure rates and reliability.
BTW the average feedback at Newegg on large HDDs is about 60% positive (4 or 5 eggs) on large drives. I made a decision to buy only drives with a rating of at least 80% aggregate positive.