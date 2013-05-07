Seagate 600 Pro-Series 200 GB SSD Review: For The Enterprise

Test Setup, Benchmarks, And Methodology
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Intel DX79SI, X79 Express
|Memory
|G.Skill Ripjaws Z-Series (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 @ DDR3-1600, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|Intel SSD 320 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Seagate 600 Pro SSD, 200 GB
|Graphics
|AMD FirePro V4800 1 GB
|Power Supply
|OCZ ModXStream Pro 700 W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: ATI 8.883
|Benchmark Suite
|Iometer v1.1.0
|4 Workers, 4 KB Random: LBA=Full, Span Varying Queue Depths
|ATTO
|v2.4.7, 2 GB, QD=4
|Custom
|C++, 8 MB Sequential, QD=4
|Enterprise Testing: Iometer Workloads
|Read
|Write
|512 Bytes
|1 KB
|2 KB
|4 KB
|8 KB
|16 KB
|32 KB
|64 KB
|128 KB
|512 KB
|Database
|67%
|100%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|100%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|File Server
|80%
|100%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|60%
|2%
|4%
|4%
|10%
|n/a
|n/a
|Web Server
|100%
|100%
|22%
|15%
|8%
|23%
|15%
|2%
|6%
|7%
|1%
|1%
The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), a working group made up of SSD, flash, and controller vendors, has a testing procedure that attempts to control as many of the variables inherent to SSDs as possible. SNIA’s Solid State Storage Performance Test Specification (SSS PTS) is a great resource for enterprise SSD testing. The procedure does not define what tests should be run, but rather the way in which they are run. This workflow is broken down into four parts:
- Purge: Purging puts the drive at a known starting point. For SSDs, this normally means Secure Erase.
- Workload-Independent Preconditioning: A prescribed workload that is unrelated to the test workload.
- Workload-Based Preconditioning: The actual test workload (4 KB random, 128 KB sequential, and so on), which pushes the drive towards a steady state.
- Steady State: The point at which the drive’s performance is no longer changing for the variable being tracked.
These steps are critical when testing SSDs. It’s incredibly easy to not fully condition the drive and still observe out-of-box behavior, which may lead one to think that it’s steady-state. These steps are also important when going between random and sequential writes.
For all performance tests in this review, the SSS PTS was followed to ensure accurate and repeatable results.
All tests employ random data, when available. Seagate's 600 Pro SSD does not perform any data compression prior to writing, so there is no difference in performance-based data patterns.
2. On the first page, the fourth paragraph :"Today, Seagate ........... bench today."
You completely went over my head. It appears you are just throwing names around. Maybe reword that para again ? or explain here ? :)
1) With the DRAM-to-NAND ratio already being 1MB->1GB it is already fairly aggressive, it may have helped with performance consistency, but I don't think you would see much improvement.
2) Basically, Seagate announced 4 products today
a) Seagate 600 Pro - Entry level, read-focused, enterprise SSD
b) Seagate 600 - Consumer SSD, which we will have reviewed tomorrow
c) Seagate 1200 - High-end, dual-port, 12Gbps SAS SSD
d) X8 Accelerator - High-end plug-in PCIe SSD
Hope this helps.
Drew
You're the one that bought that drive :-) You are right on point with WD/Silicon Systems. They were primarily an embedded flash vendor prior to acquisition. If you look at their webpage, you will see that they only offer SLC-based drives.
Thanks, Drew. This made the paragraph clearer.