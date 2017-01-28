Is 80 PLUS Broken? How To Make It A More Trustworthy Certification

Standby Power Consumption
Even when you turn your PC off, it continues consuming energy. In order to totally shut it down, you have to either pull the power cord or switch off the PSU using its power switch.
The power a PSU needs in standby is called vampire or phantom power, since it's consumed without the power supply doing anything. This power is mostly lost on the PSU's 5VSB circuit. That's why all modern units are equipped with standby PWM controllers (and/or specially-designed PFC controllers) able to minimize phantom power requirements.
In 2010, the European Union released a guideline on Energy Related Products (ErP Lot 6), which states that every electronic device should have below 1W power consumption in standby mode. In 2013, this limit was further reduced to 0.5W. The same year, the EU also released the ErP Lot 3 guideline for computers and servers, mandating that all PSUs should consume less than 5W when the load is equal or less than 2.75W at 5VSB with universal power input (100V~240V).
In our experience thus far, vampire power is lower with 115V input than 230V. It's the opposite for our 5VSB efficiency results, meaning that with 115V input, the 5VSB rail's efficiency is higher. Usually, higher voltage levels enable lower energy losses, since fewer amps are needed at 230V compared to 115V. And as current drops, energy losses do as well (P= I2 x R).
It could still be updated/improved, but it's never going to be as in-depth as the very few reviews a site like Tom's does.
Personally I go for trusted manufacturers (based on user and tech reviews). Seasonic for example gives like 5 year warranty, that says a lot about quality.
Like LOKI1944, I care more about reliability. To some extent the two go hand in hand, in that a more efficient design produces less heat which has a direct relation to how quickly the two (arguably) shorted lived components, capacitors and fans last, and yet when a design has greater complexity to arrive at higher efficiency, there's more to go wrong, and reverse engineering for repair becomes much more of a hassle.
Yes I repair PSU that are worth the bother, though that's starting to split hairs since most worth the bother don't fail in the first place unless they saw a power surge that fried the switching transistors.
The other problem with complexity is in cutting corners to arrive at attractive price points. "Most" PCs don't need much more than median quality 300W PSU, but those are not very common these days at retail opposed to OEM systems, so you end up paying more to get quality, and end up with a higher wattage than you need for all but your gaming system. Increase complexity and we're paying that much more still.
Anyway, PSU efficiency doesn't matter as much to me as it did in the past, like around the Athlon XP era where many motherboards had HALT disabled, and your PC was a space heater even sitting around idle. Ironically the build I'm typing on right now, uses more power for the big 4K monitor than the PC itself uses.
Maybe we need an efficiency rating system for monitor PSU!
Moreover, efficiency testing doesn't mean that you cannot observe other parameters as well in a PSU's operation, like ripple for example.
In order to make a standard which can be followed by all reviewers you have to make sure that each of them uses exactly the same equipment and methodology. And not all reviewers can afford Chroma setups and super-expensive power meters, since most of them do this for hobby and actually don't have any serious profit.
It would be boring also if the same methodology applied to all PSU (and not only) reviewers. It is nice to have variations according to my opinion, since this way a reviewer can covers areas that the other doesn't.