Adata XPG V1 2400 Vs. Crucial DDR4-2133: DDR4 At 32GB

Gaming And Applications

Codemasters’ racing games have always been either CPU- or DRAM-bound at any setting that doesn't stress the GPU. Overclocking the CPU to 4GHz and using a GeForce GTX 970 allows us to compare the benefits of increased bandwidth to those of decreased latency, without other hindrances.

You won’t see a night-and-day difference in the game, but lower secondary and tertiary timings allow Adata’s XPG Z1 to lead at DDR4-3000. The default timings for Crucial’s DDR4-2133 hold it back somewhat, though custom tuning helps it catch up for the most part.

Battlefield 4 appears stuck. We could have increased its quality level, but that would have only leaned harder on the GPU. We could have decreased its quality level, but that would have caused the system to bump up against this title's 200FPS limit. I chose Battlefield because its performance scaling is more typical of recent titles.

Thanks to rounding, one-second differences don’t mean much in 3ds Max. Without any two-second differences, we must look elsewhere for performance definition.

WinRAR has the same rounding issue as 3ds Max, so the differences are insignificant.

That doesn’t mean performance deltas aren't possible. Setting G.Skill’s DDR4-3000 to DDR4-2133 without disabling its slower “XMP” timings resulted in an approximate 10% performance loss. But that’s not a realistic problem, since the default (SPD) value of DDR4-2133 has better-than-XMP timings.