Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

ECS NGT440-1GQI-F1
ECS’ entry into today’s comparison is an obvious value play. Unfortunately, we can’t find this specific model on the U.S. market. The –F version is available at the same frequencies—but with a different GPU cooler—for around $70.
The GT 440 is tiny compared to more conventional enthusiast cards, though it surely has better gaming credibility than some of the integrated solutions that try to pass as 3D-capable. Our own Don Woligroski places it nine hierarchy levels higher than Intel’s greatly-improved HD Graphics 3000 in Best Graphics Cards For The Money: May 2011.
Low-cost cards don’t support SLI, but this one does include 1 GB of GDDR5-3200. It’s also clocked at an impressive-sounding 810 MHz GPU, though both frequencies are par for the course given other GeForce GT 440s.
A true miser’s product, the ECS NGT440-1GQI-F1 includes nothing more than a driver CD. Then again, with VGA, DVI, and HDMI onboard, does it actually need anything else?
For example, there are few, if any, reviews on noiseless CPUs (meaning, fanless) and too few if any reviews on GPUs without fans. Small form factors have thankfully been addressed a bit, but some of the smallest sizes are still not represented well in reviews.
Even if you are into killing evil Zargons with your pimped out main computer (which many are not anyway), there is still a cool factor of a computer that fits in your hand that can be used in other locations like a kitchen, or living room, or both since you can pick it up and move it easily.
Articles like this, that might not pertain to a main computer (or may), are interesting, since most of us have several computers, and know several people that ask our assistance in making decisions, and there are often criteria like this involved.
Still, I also like the idea of reviewing different approaches of hardware pieces. We all have different needs, so different hardware (forms) need to be addressed as well 8)
Cheers!
The Tom's Hardware team put a lot of effort into getting as many companies onboard as possible for this. PowerColor should have been excluded since its product was actually too late to meet the test deadline, but that's a non-issue since the card didn't show up. And Galaxy, Galaxy Where Art Thou? You would think companies like that would be in touch with ALL the major sites, wouldn't you?
I really don't know what I would think, I'm completely unfamiliar with the process of acquiring test hardware from companies. Is this really unusual behavior from Galaxy and Power Color (ignoring or passing up a request to review one of their new products)?
As for PowerColor, they said they sent one. Either they screwed up, or something happened to the card along the way. Either way, I wasn't going to worry about the cause of this conundrum since it was too late to deal with.
I really don't know what's up with Galaxy. Chances are they might have simply cut their marketing department.