Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

ECS NGT440-1GQI-F1

ECS’ entry into today’s comparison is an obvious value play. Unfortunately, we can’t find this specific model on the U.S. market. The –F version is available at the same frequencies—but with a different GPU cooler—for around $70.

The GT 440 is tiny compared to more conventional enthusiast cards, though it surely has better gaming credibility than some of the integrated solutions that try to pass as 3D-capable. Our own Don Woligroski places it nine hierarchy levels higher than Intel’s greatly-improved HD Graphics 3000 in Best Graphics Cards For The Money: May 2011.

Low-cost cards don’t support SLI, but this one does include 1 GB of GDDR5-3200. It’s also clocked at an impressive-sounding 810 MHz GPU, though both frequencies are par for the course given other GeForce GT 440s.

A true miser’s product, the ECS NGT440-1GQI-F1 includes nothing more than a driver CD. Then again, with VGA, DVI, and HDMI onboard, does it actually need anything else?