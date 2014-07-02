Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: Battlefield 4 and Arma 3
Gaming performance on Kabini is weak enough that we’re using our low-quality settings for today's round-up. The Athlon 5350 cannot, for example, push playable frame rates using Battlefield 4’s middling Medium preset, so that becomes our ceiling, while we keep our fingers crossed that the Low preset approaches playability.
Failing to find any playable options in Battlefield 4, I started Arma 3 at our previous low mark, the Standard preset. Still unplayable, the game approached viability at the NES-tacular Low Quality preset. Perhaps VGA mode would help?
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Asus 33 Euro
Gigabyte 32 Euro
MSI 30 Euro
I am gonna get the Asus at that price...
Can it play 1080p/4k videos? (30 or 60fps) youtube or downloaded
Can it play games that are meant to work on low end PCs?
What is the HTML5 performance?
What is the average total cost of the system?
How can you further improve the system value, depending on the components you choose to buy for it?