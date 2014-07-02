Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: Battlefield 4 and Arma 3

Gaming performance on Kabini is weak enough that we’re using our low-quality settings for today's round-up. The Athlon 5350 cannot, for example, push playable frame rates using Battlefield 4’s middling Medium preset, so that becomes our ceiling, while we keep our fingers crossed that the Low preset approaches playability.

Failing to find any playable options in Battlefield 4, I started Arma 3 at our previous low mark, the Standard preset. Still unplayable, the game approached viability at the NES-tacular Low Quality preset. Perhaps VGA mode would help?