AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure performance, but 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to game engines.

The Athlon 200GE fails to impress at stock settings. But remember that it's also cheaper than the Intel competition (which is currently selling at a premium or altogether unavailable due Intel's ongoing shortage of 14nm chips).

Overclocking improves the Athlon's score in VRMark by 12.6%.

The DX12 test scales well with additional threads, but also responds well to higher clock rates. But even overclocked, AMD's Athlon 200GE struggles to match the previous-generation Pentium G4560. It fares better during the DX11 benchmark, where it claws its way in front of the Pentium G5600 after tuning.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a computationally intensive title that scales well with thread count.

Unsurprisingly, the Athlon 200GE struggles with Ashes of the Singularity at stock settings. In this case, overclocking doesn't do much to improve its fate. To be fair, Intel's Pentiums also yield an uninspiring experience. Clearly, this demanding title needs a higher-end CPU for playable performance.

