AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Metro: Last Light (DirectX 11) - 1920x1080 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Asus’ ROG Strix RX 570 posts an average frame rate ~9% higher than the RX 470. That’s about 41% over and above what AMD’s Tonga-based Radeon R9 380 can do. Remarkably low frame time variance points to a smooth gaming experience, and indeed our unevenness index looks good.

Now, Metro is another DirectX 11-based title typically dominated by Nvidia, and the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB does show up ahead of Radeon RX 570. But based on the smaller 1060’s schizophrenic behavior in some of the other games we’ve tested thus far, do you really want to micromanage quality settings to keep from overwhelming what limited memory it has available?

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Nvidia’s cards do well once again; the three fastest models fare similarly, providing playable frame rates at 2560x1440.

Radeon RX 570 lands in between the RX 470 and 480. Low frame time variance helps facilitate a smooth, consistent experience. Though, with frame rates dropping under 40, there’s nothing wrong with dialing the Quality drop-down to High or running at 1920x1080 for better performance.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content