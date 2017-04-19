AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Metro: Last Light (DirectX 11) - 1920x1080 Results
Asus’ ROG Strix RX 570 posts an average frame rate ~9% higher than the RX 470. That’s about 41% over and above what AMD’s Tonga-based Radeon R9 380 can do. Remarkably low frame time variance points to a smooth gaming experience, and indeed our unevenness index looks good.
Now, Metro is another DirectX 11-based title typically dominated by Nvidia, and the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB does show up ahead of Radeon RX 570. But based on the smaller 1060’s schizophrenic behavior in some of the other games we’ve tested thus far, do you really want to micromanage quality settings to keep from overwhelming what limited memory it has available?
2560x1440 Results
Nvidia’s cards do well once again; the three fastest models fare similarly, providing playable frame rates at 2560x1440.
Radeon RX 570 lands in between the RX 470 and 480. Low frame time variance helps facilitate a smooth, consistent experience. Though, with frame rates dropping under 40, there’s nothing wrong with dialing the Quality drop-down to High or running at 1920x1080 for better performance.
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.