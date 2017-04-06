AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU Review

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X deals 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 7 1700x 3.4GHz... Amazon Prime £236.28 View Components4All AMD Ryzen 7... Amazon £244.99 View AMD Ryzen 7 1700X CPU Eight... eBay £419.95 View Deal ends Tue, Jun 2 HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Core... Laptops Direct £663.97 View Show More Deals

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Division

Project CARS

Project CARS is a CPU-intensive title that promotes parallelism by breaking tasks into smaller chunks and spreading them among the cores. Intel's quad-core models take a commanding lead during our benchmark run, though, indicating a particular sensitivity to clock rate.

The Ryzen processors aren't as fast as Intel's Core i7-6900K, even after overclocking. We measure a 27.4 average FPS gulf between the Ryzen 7 1700 and Core i7-7700K. Although this gap narrows to 17.5 FPS after overclocking the 1700, we expect the -7700K would also benefit greatly from a bit of tuning.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is another sore spot for AMD's architecture, as evidenced by a 55.9 FPS gap between the Core i7-6900K and stock Ryzen 7 1700. The -6900K's solid performance points to respectable scaling based on host processing resources. But even after our overclocking efforts, the eight-core Ryzen 7s still trail Intel's chips by more than 30 FPS. The 1700, for its part, averages 24.2 FPS higher after overclocking to 3.9 GHz.

The Division

We spot little variation between the overclocked Ryzen processors as they slip by Intel's Core i7-6900K.