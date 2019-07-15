AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X deals 354 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Processor... Amazon Prime £399.99 £291 View Reduced Price AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Eight-Core... Novatech Ltd £320.81 View AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Socket AM4... Laptops Direct £322.97 View Amd Ryzen 7 3800X 4.50Ghz 8... very.co.uk £429.99 View Show More Deals

Far Cry 5 and Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Ryzen 7 1800X reminds us how far AMD has come since its first-gen products, and even the overclocked second-gen model lags behind the stock Ryzen 3000's by a decent margin.

After tuning, the 3800X ranks as the fastest AMD processor, and there is little difference between the manual and auto-overclocked configurations. Less than ~1 FPS separates the overclocked Ryzen 7 3800X and 3700X, which has become a theme. Intel asserts itself with faster performance across the board.

Final Fantasy XV

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We run this test with the standard quality preset to sidestep the impact of a bug that causes the game engine to render off-screen objects. We see the slightest of gains for the manual overclock over the PBO configuration, but that's with expected variance for this benchmark, so consider this a tie.

Again, the Ryzen 7 3700X with PBO applied lands within striking distance of the overclocked 3800X.



