AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

Far Cry 5 and Final Fantasy XV
Far Cry 5
The Ryzen 7 1800X reminds us how far AMD has come since its first-gen products, and even the overclocked second-gen model lags behind the stock Ryzen 3000's by a decent margin.
After tuning, the 3800X ranks as the fastest AMD processor, and there is little difference between the manual and auto-overclocked configurations. Less than ~1 FPS separates the overclocked Ryzen 7 3800X and 3700X, which has become a theme. Intel asserts itself with faster performance across the board.
Final Fantasy XV
We run this test with the standard quality preset to sidestep the impact of a bug that causes the game engine to render off-screen objects. We see the slightest of gains for the manual overclock over the PBO configuration, but that's with expected variance for this benchmark, so consider this a tie.
Again, the Ryzen 7 3700X with PBO applied lands within striking distance of the overclocked 3800X.
it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.
but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
My conclusion:
I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
🤘
32b vs 16b ??
