AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X deals 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD YD295XA8AFWOF 16 Core/32... Amazon Prime £829.99 £774.96 View Reduced Price

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.

Our 4.1 GHz manually overclocked 2950X beat the PBO-enabled configuration by a slim margin, though even a stock 2950X outperformed AMD's tuned Threadripper 1950X.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

A nice mixture of high clock rates and parallelism helped AMD in the Civilization VI graphics test. Threadripper 2950X profited handsomely from its PBO feature, while the 4.1 GHz overclock trailed AMD's stock configuration. That shouldn't be surprising, though: the 2950X has a 4.4 GHz boost frequency right out of the box.

The CPU benefited from its lofty ceiling during bursty activity, and this benchmark's 25-second run time allowed the 2950X to stay near its sweet spot.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The 4.1 GHz all-core overclock effectively tied our configuration with PBO active. But the real story was Threadripper 2950X's nice speed-up compared to AMD's previous-gen Threadripper 1950X. The stock 2950X beat its predecessor by an average of 9 FPS, which is no small feat in this title. Intel's Core i7-8700K and tuned Core i9-7960X still dominated up top, though.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content