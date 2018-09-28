AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance

Civilization VI AI Test
Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.
Our 4.1 GHz manually overclocked 2950X beat the PBO-enabled configuration by a slim margin, though even a stock 2950X outperformed AMD's tuned Threadripper 1950X.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
A nice mixture of high clock rates and parallelism helped AMD in the Civilization VI graphics test. Threadripper 2950X profited handsomely from its PBO feature, while the 4.1 GHz overclock trailed AMD's stock configuration. That shouldn't be surprising, though: the 2950X has a 4.4 GHz boost frequency right out of the box.
The CPU benefited from its lofty ceiling during bursty activity, and this benchmark's 25-second run time allowed the 2950X to stay near its sweet spot.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
The 4.1 GHz all-core overclock effectively tied our configuration with PBO active. But the real story was Threadripper 2950X's nice speed-up compared to AMD's previous-gen Threadripper 1950X. The stock 2950X beat its predecessor by an average of 9 FPS, which is no small feat in this title. Intel's Core i7-8700K and tuned Core i9-7960X still dominated up top, though.
Anyway then it gets 4.5/10
Another weird review with bias' throughout and a conclusion that doesn't make much sense.
I know, I'm going to buy a F1 race car and compare it to a pickup truck just to prove that the F1 car is shit, because it can't carry my shopping.
Hey electrO_90, thanks for sounding off. The rating is actually a 4.5 out of 5 (nearly perfect). Perhaps it isn't displaying correctly in your region, but I see the rating correctly here. Are you reading on the US site?
https://www.tomshardware.co.uk/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,review-34562.html
4.5/10 which is why I don't understand the answer.
And under https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,5797.html
it shows 4.5/5
Thanks for the heads-up, I'll report that to the relevant people.
great review, on point and mirrors my experience. what i love about the 2950x is the fact you now have smaller boards (mATX) with TR4 and beefy vrms. it still isn't cheaper (by much) but you really have to look at each x399 mobo independently, regardless of your inclination, just because the vrm temps vary so widely across all models...even at the very top of the market..