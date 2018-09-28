AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than pure host processing, so we didn't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. However, we also spotted a repeatable period of inconsistent performance from the Core i9-7980XE that reminded us average frame rates rarely tell the entire story.
Project CARS 2
Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. The Core i9 and i7 processors led through our benchmark, though AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2950X was surprisingly competitive. It even outperformed the mainstream Ryzen 7 2700X.
Anyway then it gets 4.5/10
Another weird review with bias' throughout and a conclusion that doesn't make much sense.
I know, I'm going to buy a F1 race car and compare it to a pickup truck just to prove that the F1 car is shit, because it can't carry my shopping.
Hey electrO_90, thanks for sounding off. The rating is actually a 4.5 out of 5 (nearly perfect). Perhaps it isn't displaying correctly in your region, but I see the rating correctly here. Are you reading on the US site?
https://www.tomshardware.co.uk/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,review-34562.html
4.5/10 which is why I don't understand the answer.
And under https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,5797.html
it shows 4.5/5
Thanks for the heads-up, I'll report that to the relevant people.
great review, on point and mirrors my experience. what i love about the 2950x is the fact you now have smaller boards (mATX) with TR4 and beefy vrms. it still isn't cheaper (by much) but you really have to look at each x399 mobo independently, regardless of your inclination, just because the vrm temps vary so widely across all models...even at the very top of the market..