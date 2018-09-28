AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X deals 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD YD295XA8AFWOF 16 Core/32... Amazon Prime £829.99 £774.96 View Reduced Price

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than pure host processing, so we didn't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. However, we also spotted a repeatable period of inconsistent performance from the Core i9-7980XE that reminded us average frame rates rarely tell the entire story.

Project CARS 2

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. The Core i9 and i7 processors led through our benchmark, though AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2950X was surprisingly competitive. It even outperformed the mainstream Ryzen 7 2700X.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content