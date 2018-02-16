Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Seasonic
|Platform Model
|Focus Gold
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor & Diode
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPA50R190CE (550V, 15.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A @ 125°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Hitachi (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU)
|Main Switchers
|4x STMicroelectronics STP10NK60ZFP (600V, 5.7A @ 100°C, 0.75Ω)
|APFC Controller
|Champion CM6500UNX
|Resonant Controller
|Champion CM6901T6X
|Topology
|Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 2.8mΩ)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 4x Ubiq QM3004D (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 8.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 2X
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (W, 105°C) Polymers: Chemi-Con, 4x FPCAP (modular PCB)
|Supervisor IC
|Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG)
|Fan Model
|Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, 2200 RPM, Fluid Dynamic Bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Standby PWM Controller
|Excelliance EM8569
|Rectifier
|1x P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A)
Again, this PSU is based on Seasonic's Focus Gold platform, which is a more affordable version of the Focus Plus Gold. The main differences between them are the different PFC and primary switching FETs, along with a smaller bulk cap that the Focus Gold uses (at least that's the case for Antec's EA750G Pro, based on the similar-capacity Focus Gold unit's platform).
A full bridge topology is used on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. On the secondary side, we meet a synchronous rectification scheme where FETs regulate the +12V rail and the minor rails are generated through a couple of DC-DC converters. Finally, all filtering caps are provided by Japanese manufacturers. Besides the electrolytic caps, we also find a large number of polymer ones.
The following video shows the EA750G Pro’s internals.
