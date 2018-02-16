Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model Focus Gold Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Diode Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA50R190CE (550V, 15.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A @ 125°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Hitachi (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x STMicroelectronics STP10NK60ZFP (600V, 5.7A @ 100°C, 0.75Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6X Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 2.8mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Ubiq QM3004D (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 8.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 2X Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (W, 105°C) Polymers: Chemi-Con, 4x FPCAP (modular PCB) Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, 2200 RPM, Fluid Dynamic Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Standby PWM Controller Excelliance EM8569 Rectifier 1x P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A)

Again, this PSU is based on Seasonic's Focus Gold platform, which is a more affordable version of the Focus Plus Gold. The main differences between them are the different PFC and primary switching FETs, along with a smaller bulk cap that the Focus Gold uses (at least that's the case for Antec's EA750G Pro, based on the similar-capacity Focus Gold unit's platform).

A full bridge topology is used on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. On the secondary side, we meet a synchronous rectification scheme where FETs regulate the +12V rail and the minor rails are generated through a couple of DC-DC converters. Finally, all filtering caps are provided by Japanese manufacturers. Besides the electrolytic caps, we also find a large number of polymer ones.

The following video shows the EA750G Pro’s internals.



