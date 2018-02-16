Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 84.6A (136.5%), 12.049V 5V: 26.4A (132%), 5.056V 3.3V: 27.6A (138%), 3.305V 5VSB: 6.3A (210%), 4.975V
|OPP
|1041.04W (138.81%)
|OTP
|✓ (115°C ambient @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
Antec's 5VSB rail has its OCP triggering point set too high. However, this rail still keeps its load regulation and ripple suppression under control.
The PSU shuts down at 1041W, which is quite a lot for a 750W unit. Over-temperature protection is set conservatively, too. We do observe short-circuit protection on all rails, as we'd expect from a modern PSU.
Finally, Seasonic's platform is equipped with an MOV and an NTC thermistor, with the latter supported by a bypass relay.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content