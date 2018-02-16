Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Trending

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

OCP12V: 84.6A (136.5%), 12.049V 5V: 26.4A (132%), 5.056V 3.3V: 27.6A (138%), 3.305V 5VSB: 6.3A (210%), 4.975V
OPP1041.04W (138.81%)
OTP✓ (115°C ambient @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Antec's 5VSB rail has its OCP triggering point set too high. However, this rail still keeps its load regulation and ripple suppression under control.

The PSU shuts down at 1041W, which is quite a lot for a 750W unit. Over-temperature protection is set conservatively, too. We do observe short-circuit protection on all rails, as we'd expect from a modern PSU.

Finally, Seasonic's platform is equipped with an MOV and an NTC thermistor, with the latter supported by a bypass relay.


    Great review as usual!
    You always have the most thorough PSU reviews, very well done once again!
