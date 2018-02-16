Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Protection Features

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 84.6A (136.5%), 12.049V 5V: 26.4A (132%), 5.056V 3.3V: 27.6A (138%), 3.305V 5VSB: 6.3A (210%), 4.975V OPP 1041.04W (138.81%) OTP ✓ (115°C ambient @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Antec's 5VSB rail has its OCP triggering point set too high. However, this rail still keeps its load regulation and ripple suppression under control.

The PSU shuts down at 1041W, which is quite a lot for a 750W unit. Over-temperature protection is set conservatively, too. We do observe short-circuit protection on all rails, as we'd expect from a modern PSU.

Finally, Seasonic's platform is equipped with an MOV and an NTC thermistor, with the latter supported by a bypass relay.



